Olivia Ponton Goes Full ‘70s Chic for Nostalgic New Photo Set
Olivia Ponton’s wardrobe is certainly worth having a healthy amount of envy over, as the two-time SI Swimsuit model has plenty of items that are not only super cute but are exceptionally timeless. Her latest look seems to pay some homage to the ‘70s, a time when styles like the model’s thrived.
See Ponton’s Instagram post here.
As seen in her latest Instagram photo drop, Ponton brings sophistication to the basics. She sports a beige long-sleeve, form-fitting top from Vintage Chloe and a pair of white, wide-leg bottoms from Levi’s. Her shirt features several stylish cutouts throughout for drama, while the shiny belt achieves a similar aesthetic.
In another snap, the model tops off her outfit with a chocolate-brown purse from Ami Paris, gold jewelry and a pair of brown-tinted Miu Miu sunglasses.
Also spotted in her Instagram post are shopping bags from designer brands, such as Tory Burch and GUIZIO. According to her latest YouTube vlog, Ponton recently treated herself to a day out in New York City, where she indulged in some shopping. The vlogger began her journey at none other than the NYC luxury store staple, The RealReal, to search for white pointed heels. There was just one little issue, though!
“My problem with shoe shopping is that I can never find my size because I’m a seven and a half,” Ponton expressed. “Very specifically.”
A couple of dressing room try-ons later, she decided it was time to head to the next stores, GUIZIO and Cartier. Fortunately, she found something to fulfill some of her shopping desires, as she decided to purchase a couple of items from GUIZIO and got her watch resized at Cartier.
After a day of shopping, eating at delicious hotspots and spending some quality time with her friend, Ponton concluded her video with a haul of all of the things she took home with her. The pieces included fashion-forward finds, like a jacket from The Frankie Shop, a gorgeous fringe-filled brown bag from Tory Burch and a little black dress from BUCI.
“I honestly don’t really have anything coming up that I needed this piece for, but once I saw it, there was no going back,” Ponton said of her BUCI purchase. “It is the most gorgeous black dress. I don’t know what’s up with me and black dresses, to be honest.”
Although she didn’t get everything she wanted to get from her NYC shopping trip, she did land on some stellar pieces. Hopefully, Ponton will show her Instagram audience how she’ll style her recent fashion wins in her unique way.