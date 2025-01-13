Olivia Ponton Is a Beach Baby in Chic Pastel Blue and Gold Two-Piece
Olivia Ponton served major mermaidcore vibes during her latest beach photo shoot, looking radiant in the Pauline Cheritt Adva Baby Blue Bikini Set ($188) from Moeva. The dreamy two-piece, part of the brand’s “Fluid Motion: Aqueous Athletics” collection, featured a soft pastel blue shade with gold shell-shaped button details on the balconette top and high-waisted vintage-inspired bottoms.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model showed off her slim, sculpted figure, highlighting her tiny waist and toned legs as she shifted effortlessly between playful and sultry expressions in the most stunning series of photos shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.
View the post here.
The 22-year-old posed gracefully on the Turks and Caicos sand, her golden tan glowing under the sun’s rays. In some pics, Ponton lounged on her side with the ocean waves in the background, gazing off into the distance with a soft, serene expression. Her hair alternated between flowing beachy waves and a chic, tousled bun.
The Florida native accessorized with chunky gold hoops, mimicking the bikini’s metal hardware details, as well as a stack of David Yurman rope bangles, several rings and a dainty gold pendant necklace that caught the sunlight beautifully. Her makeup look was ultra glowy and sun-kissed featuring feathered brows, wispy lashes, bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip. Behind her was a gorgeous foamy shore and miles of blue ombré waters beneath cotton candy skies.
“laying around🐚🌊🏝️🤍,” Ponton captioned the Jan. 12 carousel.
The social media sensation and actress posted a TikTok showing tons of the bikinis she brought with her on vacation. “It’s a beach day in Turks and Caicos. It’s beautiful outside. We need a good tan line, because the UV will be 9 today. The water is like turquoise,” she said.
Ponton has been creating content online since 2020 and has amassed a huge following through her insight into the modeling industry and relatable chatty videos as a girl in her twenties. The Victoria’s Secret PINK, Aerie, Alo Yoga and Marc Jacobs ambassador also uses her platform to share her journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and inspire others to live authentically.