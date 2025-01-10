Olivia Ponton Strikes Perfect Balance Between Aprés Ski and ‘Snow Princess’ in New NYC Winter Pics
Olivia Ponton recently brought whimsical winter vibes to the streets of New York City in a chic outfit that blended après ski flair with snow princess energy. The SI Swimsuit model was spotted in the St. Moritz Ski Knit Graphic Oversized Sweater ($32) from Cider, styled to perfection with a mix of playful accessories and high-end pieces.
The gorgeous baby blue knit number featuring the word “SKI” in bold white lettering was just the right amount of oversized for a relaxed yet stylish fit. The 22-year-old paired the top with timeless white straight-leg jeans and sleek black boots that added a practical yet fashionable element to her look, making her ready for both chilly city strolls and lounging.
She completed the ensemble with statement white chunky gold hoop earrings and a Marc Jacobs purse, adding a luxurious touch. The Florida native opted for a super fresh and glowy glam moment including a natural base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy bright pink lip. Her blonde hair was smooth straight and soft, and held in place with a sweet pastel pink headband, giving us major Blair Waldorf vibes.
“a gentle pause in a city that never sleeps❄️🚕,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model who traveled to Montenegro for her 2022 debut and Dominica for her 2023 feature with the magazine.
In the cover snap, the Alo Yoga, Aerie and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador struck a pose on a snowy path in Central Park with one hand on her hip. In a later close-up pic, she clutched the designer purse with a sweet smile on her face, and in another, she balanced on a rock dusted with fresh snow. The beautiful Big Apple skyline was visible through the leafless scrawny trees in the backdrop.
In some snaps, Ponton showed off her soft smolder, while in others she beamed bright, proving her versatility and beauty as a modeling and fashion industry star. In one slide she crouched down to a squat looking off into the distance with one hand supporting her head as she flaunted her flawless side profile.
“Snow princess vibes,” Ella Grace Mendelsohn commented.
“Perfection ⭐💯 🍒,” Aly Kalender added.
“Obsessing over you in our sweater!!! ❄️❄️❄️,” the Cider brand account wrote.
“SO GORGEOUS U ARE MELTING THE SNOW SO SO HOTT🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed.
“You’re literally so gorgeous, blue is definitely your color💙,” another exclaimed.