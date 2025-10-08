Olivia Ponton Breaks a Sweat in Central Park Wearing a Cute, Sporty Navy Set
Olivia Ponton is making one thing abundantly clear: hot girls sweat.
The NYC-based model and content creator fused fashion and function in her latest Instagram post, showing off a sporty-chic look from Vuori while breaking a sweat in Central Park. She posed candidly and confidently, adjusting her ponytail, stretching her quads, tying her shoes and cooling off with a towel. Classic hot girl walk vibes—with just the right amount of steamy edge.
View the post here.
Athletic but make it glowy
In the cover snap, the 23-year-old sat on a stone curb with a white towel slung over one shoulder, gazing straight into the camera with a sizzling smolder. She flaunted her toned, tanned figure, glistening under the sun in the Vuori AllTheFeels™ Low Rise Shorty and AllTheFeels™ Bra in Blue Coast—a dreamy navy colorway that popped against the city’s greenery.
The seamless set was made from Vuori’s soft, breathable BlissBlend™ fabric, complete with moisture-wicking, 4-way stretch and recycled content: performance with a planet-first ethos.
In the next few frames, Ponton was captured toweling off her neck, flashing a radiant post-workout glow. She smiled mid-run, headphones in and looked completely in her element. She added the Seaside Pullover Hoodie in Light Heather Grey over her set, embracing a cozy, off-duty look that was still polished enough for post-gym errands.
Shop more at vuoriclothing.com.
Details in the movement
For footwear, the Florida native kept things retro with sleek gray New Balance sneakers and crew socks, giving serious ‘80s gym-class energy. In one frame, she stretched her quad, balancing effortlessly, while in another, she leaned down mid-motion to tie her shoe.
Her messy ponytail and flushed cheeks only added to the authentic, sweaty-girl aesthetic. The soft glam, feathered brows, glossy skin, rosy cheeks and a peachy-pink lip, proved that looking good and feeling strong go hand in hand.
“slow mornings with @vuoriclothing #vuoripartner,” the March Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador captioned the post.
The fitness it girl
With 2.8 million Instagram followers and 7.8 million on TikTok, Ponton continues to inspire her Gen Z audience by making movement a joyful part of life. She uses her platform to share glamorous modeling and fashion updates, while also openly speaking about her dating life and experience living in New York City in her twenties.
Whether she’s in a swimsuit in Mallorca or sneakers in Manhattan, the two-time SI Swimsuit star shows up as her charming self.
And, let’s be honest: she makes us want to lace up our sneakers and hit the nearest trail.