Olivia Ponton Channels Femme Fatale Energy in Mini Dress and Thigh-High Stockings for Dolce & Gabbana Event
Trust us when we say Olivia Ponton’s latest look is to die for—maybe literally, as it’s serving up some serious “femme fatale” vibes!
Stepping out in New York this past week to celebrate the opening of Dolce & Gabbana’s new flagship location on Madison Ave., the 22-year-old model, social media influencer and SI Swimsuit alum was certainly on theme, looking like the very essence of elegance in her latest Instagram post.
You can check out Ponton’s Instagram post here!
In the brand new photo drop—which Ponton captioned, “@dolcegabbana night in new york 🖤”—the model sported an all-black look that could’ve easily been plucked right out of any film noir. A glossy blazer mini dress with large buttons down the center acted as her base, which she accessorized around expertly.
But the real show-stoppers for the look were her Dolce & Gabbana-branded thigh-high stockings. Cut in a stirrup-style on the bottom with a thick band at the top, the stockings were an interesting addition, contrasted with her simple black heel, further cementing the full femme fatale aesthetic with a stylish garter belt.
The model’s shiny blonde hair was parted down the center, left straight and sleek, popping against the otherwise dark outfit. Her makeup was a natural, glowy glam with peachy cheeks, sultry eyebrows and a mauve lip.
In the Instagram post, Ponton also included a couple of photos with her friend and fellow influencer, Ella Mendelsohn (photographed above), who also stayed on theme with an all-black look, but instead opted for a softer, sheer lace mini dress. She further matched Ponton with a pair of thigh-high stockings, though with a thinner top band and dual garter belts. Her see-through, pointy-toed heel finished off the look with a unique flair.
Per the New York Post, Ponton and Mendelsohn were in good company at the event, with several other models, actors, influencers, and celebrities in attendance for the luxury night out to celebrate the iconic fashion brand, with names reported including Diane Kruger, Penn Badgley, Helena Christensen, Grace Elizabeth, Anh Duong and Evan Mock.
And you already know loyal fans and famous friends of the model had absolutely no problem hopping in her comment section to let her know she positively killed this look:
“Stop this is so hot,” fellow model Devon Christensen wrote.
“Outfit is so so good 🔥🍒😏,” Mendelsohn commented.
“ok face card,” a fan added.
“Olivia, you hit this out of the ballpark, you’re on 🔥,” another fan exclaimed.