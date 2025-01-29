Olivia Ponton Is Giving Total ‘Baywatch’ Vibes in String Bikini Ocean Video
Olivia Ponton has once again captivated her followers with her latest Instagram post, channeling ethereal mermaid vibes while in Kauai, Hawai’i. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Montenegro and Dominica with the franchise, stunned in a new ocean video. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of majestic mountains and endless blue water, the clip featured the content creator walking confidently in hip-deep water, guiding her surfboard next to her as she prepared to catch a wave.
The Florida native donned a textured cream string bikini that perfectly showcased her sculpted figure and washboard abs. Ponton accessorized with chunky gold drop earrings, adding an extra touch of glamour to her beach-ready look. Her signature honey-blonde locks, slicked back from the water, complete the effortlessly chic aesthetic.
“am I giving Baywatch or what? 🍉🦩🌸⭐️💘🎀,” the 22-year-old captioned the video shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.
Watch the video here.
“Duhhh,” Ella Mendelsohn commented.
“Ugh I wanna be there!!!” Kristin MacGowan exclaimed.
“Girl crush,” Stefana Avara added.
“A mermaid 😍,” Jouer cosmetics chimed.
“Better then Baywatch could ever be!” one fan wrote.
Ponton is constantly sharing bits and pieces of her glamorous life as a model. She’s always on the go and traveling, whether for work or to feed her own passion for exploring the world and adventures. She continues to inspire her audience with her undeniable charisma and relatable content. The NYC resident also speaks candidly about her journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and how she’s navigating her twenties.
“[With TikTok] I finally also had a community that I could relate to and be involved with more often, and I got connected to a wider range of friends that I could relate to, and we could talk about some of the hardships that are coming along with it,” she shared. “I follow a lot of girls who are femme lesbians or they’re a part of the LGBTQ community, and I think it’s fun to be able to bat off things that we’re going through or talk about girls. Yesterday I was at lunch with a friend and it’s just a fun thing to talk about. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, yes.’ When I came out versus when they came out, our coming out stories. And I feel like it’s a very bonding experience with people. I would say I definitely felt a group of loving, appreciative, amazing people were there for me. And that’s what I like to do for other people when they choose to come out.”
The Alo Yoga, Aerie and Victoria’s Secret PINK ambassador has cemented her status as a go-to source for fitness, fashion and lifestyle inspiration.