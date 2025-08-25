Olivia Ponton’s Hawaii Getaway Doubles as a Lesson in Beach Swimsuit Fashion
Olivia Ponton returns to one of her favorite places in the world, Hawaii, a state that she says brings her back to life. She took to her social media platforms to showcase to her fans everything she’s been up to in the Aloha State.
Over on Instagram, the two-time SI Swimsuit model posted a series of pictures, some of which emphasized her incredible bikini collection.
Check out Ponton’s Hawaii photo dump here.
Olivia Ponton perfects tropical fashion
The first snap features her wearing a simple yet super cute forest green bikini. She stands in front of the famous angel wings wall art displayed outside of Anahulu’s Shave Ice, giving her followers a one-legged yoga pose. Another snap includes the model sporting an ultra-vibrant bikini full of fun colors and various jewels implemented all over.
Our favorite swimsuit has to be her final look, which consists of a patterned brown two-piece. It’s chic, modern and alluring, all of the things that make for a perfect beach look.
As for her YouTube channel, Ponton delivers the rundown of the place she used to call home. She’s staying at a charming yet cozy house in Hawaii that so happens to be a friend of a friend’s residence. There, she kicks off her most recent vlog with a friendly introduction before heading to the beach for a leisurely walk.
“We are at Sunset Beach, which is one of my favorite beaches. It’s actually pretty crowded for the day today,” the 23-year-old said in her latest vlog. “We’re going to go watch the sunset. We’re going to go play in the water right here. We’re going to hopefully give that—Instagram baddie.”
Ponton then vlogged her other daily activities, including her skincare routine using Youth to the People’s Kale + Green Tea Spinach Superfood Cleanser, her quick bite at Crispy Grinds, her many walks on the beach and her beach workout.
Ponton’s social media game is evolving
It wasn’t all beach walks, though, as she also had to work from time to time. She and her team chatted about her potentially pivoting to filming more “cinematic” content on her TikTok and Instagram rather than just her YouTube.
“Social media is a very interesting thing because it’s constantly changing. My team has been pushing for me to film cinematic things for TikTok and Instagram, not just YouTube. What you are watching right now, I film on a proper camera. It’s a Sony camera. And for TikTok, I only film on my phone. But they kind of want me to branch over and start using my camera to film things,” Ponton noted.
“Please let me know in the comments if that is something that you would even want to see. I’m going to do it. So, I hope you guys like it.”
Her YouTube channel has been growing, with vlogs such as her Hawaii trip garnering over 9,000 views in just a matter of days. Her 141,000 subscribers (and counting) are desperate to see more of her and look forward to her content, so it's safe to assume her fans will, indeed, like whatever she has on the way.
Ponton concluded her Hawaii vlog with heartwarming words to her audience, writing, "Hawaii is so special to me, and I’m so glad I could bring you guys along.”