Olivia Ponton Just Put a Polka Dot Spin on This Feminine Mini Dress Style
Olivia Ponton’s recent ensemble is one fashionistas everywhere need to see for style inspiration.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model showed why opting for a mini dress will never fail to be a chic choice, especially when the classic piece can be boosted with a puffy skirt and polka dots.
See Olivia Ponton’s Instagram post here.
Ponton took to Instagram to post a couple of snapshots of her time at the “The Forbid-Inn” event hosted by Spotify Audiobooks. She attended the affair wearing a cute bubble dress. The upper half of her outfit consisted of a black form-fitting shape adorned with a sweetheart neckline. As for the bottom half, it stole the show with a white bubble skirt featuring black dots throughout.
The model then sealed her outfit’s status by sporting a pair of black pointed heels, a black purse and a fancy necklace with her first name spelled out vertically. Her soft makeup and casual ponytail hairstyle were also marvelous touches.
As seen in her many YouTube videos (like the one shared above), Ponton is an avid reader and lover of books, so it makes sense that she could be found at a literary event standing beside bestselling authors like Alex Aster and Ariel Sullivan.
Her vlogs also inform her fandom about things they wouldn’t necessarily know on first glance. Along with being a bibliophile, Ponton’s YouTube vlogs also reveal that her closet is always filled with trendy pieces and fabulous garments. While she has so many clothes to choose from, this has recently led to her space becoming a tad cluttered. Fortunately, she had a couple of helping hands to get her apartment organized just in time for the end of summer.
“As you can see from my other videos, I’ve been travelling quite a bit,” the 23-year-old said in her most recent vlog. “So this week, I just want to spend it in New York, clean my apartment, prep for fall/end of summer and kind of get back in a good routine.”
Speaking about who she asked to aid her with the summertime refresh, she added, “Today is the biggest task because organizers are coming to my apartment to literally organize everything. It’s a two-day process. I’ve used them numerous times. They’re called Orderly. They’re incredible in New York City.”
With her NYC apartment organized and her love for books stronger than ever, it’s safe to assume Ponton’s summer is still going strong.