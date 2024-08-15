Olivia Ponton Rocked a Chic Black and White Swimsuit Designed by This Fellow Model
Like many, Olivia Ponton has been spending her summer vacationing around the world. From the Hamptons to Paris to Italy, the 22-year-old model and content creator has been having the time of her life, according to her social media posts.
In a new Instagram carousel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Ponton declared it “bikini szn” while she showed off a black and white two-piece on the Amalfi Coast. The two-time SI Swimsuit model showed off various angles of her cute suit as she posed on a ladder emerging from a body of water. Her locks were slicked back following a swim, and Ponton’s sun-kissed face appeared to be free of makeup.
We immediately recognized her Montce suit, as the set is part of 2020 cover model Olivia Culpo’s collaboration with the Florida-based brand. Shop the bikini below to channel both Ponton and Culpo’s chic swimwear style the next time you hit the beach.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Cabana Bows Bikini Top, $160 and Cream Black Binded Terry Rib Polly Bikini Bottom, $152 (montce.com)
This adorable and unique swim top features cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline with a sweet bow detail in the center of the bust. The matching high-waisted bottoms have two cute tiny pockets in front and offer moderate coverage in back.
“Love,” Ponton’s pal and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl commented.
“most beautiful girl in the world i fear,” someone else gushed.
“Holy moly,” Ella Mendelsohn added. “This is insane.”