Olivia Ponton Stuns in Sun-Kissed Turks and Caicos Pics Wearing Itty-Bitty Black Two-Piece
Olivia Ponton is working on her tan lines in Turks and Caicos. The two-time SI Swimsuit model posed for the most stunning series of beachside images as she soaked up some sun and flaunted her slim, sculpted figure capturing the essence of a perfect tropical escape.
The 22-year-old wore the Isla Bandeau in Black ($95) and Juliete Bottom in Black ($85) by ALT Swim. The minimalist two-piece featured bespoke gold and pearl shell hardware front and center that added a touch of elegance to the classic black bandeau bikini top. The barely-there cheeky high-leg bottoms including tiny gold hoops accentuated Ponton’s toned, long and lean legs.
In the cover snap, Ponton stood thigh-deep in crystal clear waters with a gorgeous blue sky behind her and posed confidently with her hands on her hips. She accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, chunky textured gold earrings and a dainty gold pendant necklace.
In another pic, she slid her sunglasses up onto her head, her long blonde locks freshly wet from an ocean dip, as she flashed a bright smile with one eye playfully closed. The Florida native’s fresh, minimal glam featured feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy lip. In a later slide, Ponton knelt gracefully in the sand, propping herself up on her knees in the shallow water while gazing off into the distance, her slightly sunburned shoulder on full display. The final image captured her silly side as she floated on her back with one leg extended playfully out of the water.
“made for this,” Ponton captioned the carousel shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.
View the post here.
She also shared the collection of photos as a slideshow on TikTok, writing “life 🦋🐬📚🧞♂️🐋,” under the post, set to the sound of Lana Del Ray’s “West Coast” and shared with her 7.6 million followers on the video-based platform. She also brought her signature get ready with me makeup tutorial content to the beach this time, using a medley of products like the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($49), the Lancôme Teint Idole Concealer ($31) and the Rhode pocket blush ($24).
“gorgeous woman,” Sadie McKenna commented.
“Yeaaa take me next time k?” Carson Roney begged.
“perrrfect,” Jordan Beckham wrote.
“The Little Mermaid,” another person chimed.
“U and the beach just go together real bad 😩,” one fan noted.
“the most beautiful woman who has ever stepped on this earth!!!” someone else gushed.