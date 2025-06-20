Olivia Ponton Expertly Styles Unique Maroon One-Piece Swimsuit
Olivia Ponton is a queen of style no matter the season, but we must say we’re already really loving her summer wardrobe in particular. Today marks the first official day of summer, but as temperatures have already started to heat up across the globe, this two-time SI Swimsuit model has been giving us lessons in warm-weather fashion.
The content creator, who rose to internet fame after she started consistently posting on TikTok in 2020, took to Instagram this week to share snaps from a fun trip across the pond. Enjoying the absolutely gorgeous English countryside, the 23-year-old Florida native glowed in a maroon one-piece swimsuit with the most feminine detailing.
See Ponton’s Instagram post here.
Some might consider a one-piece a safe choice, but in recent years, the traditional swimsuit has reemerged in popularity and has proven it’s anything but basic. For Ponton’s latest look, she stunned in a plunging piece with dramatic ruffles around the neckline, paired with matching ruffles at the waist. To add some extra flair to the flattering swimsuit, she accessorized with a large flower necklace and oversized square ‘70s-inspired sunglasses.
“⋆ 𐙚 ̊.loveletterfromEnglandཐི༏ཋྀ,” she captioned her carousel of five photos as she posed expertly in a gorgeous garden.
“I love,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne commented.
“Yup I’m obsessed with the outfit,” another commenter wrote.
“MOTHER,” added a third.
Ponton has been living her best life in England this week after traveling to Connecticut to enjoy a polo match at the Greenwich Polo Club. Of course, she vlogged her latest adventure for YouTube, and fans are patiently awaiting her next upload to see what she got up to in England.
“Excited for your UK vlog!” reads one comment on her Instagram post, to which Ponton responded, “Posting soon!!”
Ponton, who has over 10 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube combined, never fails to entertain and inspire fans with her everyday vlogging. Over on TikTok, she’s shared behind the scenes looks at her England trip, chronicling events like enjoying a Sunday roast, sprinting to the train and more adventures of traveling solo.
The model and internet influencer made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2022, traveling to the lovely Montenegro to model for photographer James Macari, and returned to the fold a year later for another fabulous photo shoot, that time in Dominica with Amanda Pratt.
While a guest on the Post Run High With Kate Mackz podcast last November, Ponton recalled getting the call that she was being invited to shoot with SI Swimsuit for the first time and what her experience was like.
“That was a lifetime goal, and the fact that I got it when I was 18, I was like, ‘This is, what? Like, this is insane. Hello?’ The first time we shot in Montenegro, I was just crying the whole day,” she shared.
She also discussed setting boundaries while modeling for different brands and how exciting it was to start working with Victoria’s Secret.