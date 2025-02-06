Olivia Rodrigo Is Angelic in White Feminine Frilly Mini Dress, Black Heels
Olivia Rodrigo has once again proven that a little white dress with frills will never not be cute. The “drivers license” singer wowed in a new Instagram photo dump, wearing a custom Alessandra Rich white mini dress that perfectly blended modern femininity with vintage Marie Antoinette-inspired elegance. The stylish piece featured delicate lace detailing, a bow-adorned neckline, billowing balloon sleeves and a romantic tiered hemline.
The 21-year-old took the vintage Bridgerton vibes up a notch with her accessories, opting for a pair of Christian Louboutin Cassia Lace Up 100 satin crêpe pumps in black—a striking contrast that elevated the all-white dress with a touch of drama. To add just the right amount of sparkle, she wore EÉRA’s Tokyo 18kt & pavé diamond mono earrings and the brand’s signature Tube Ring.
Her glam followed suit, with sleek sophistication at the forefront. Rodrigo’s dark brunette locks were styled into a chic, gel-slicked bun with a single rolled-up fringe resting on her forehead for an old Hollywood nod. Her makeup was equally flawless: radiant, dewy skin, feathered brows, a smoky black eyeliner moment with wispy lashes, softly contoured cheeks dusted with blush and a ‘my lips but better’ rosy hue that gave her the perfect fresh-faced finish.
“back in the city, I’m just another girl in a sweater,” Rodrigo captioned the post shared with her 38.5 million followers, quoting lyrics from the 2019 song “Door” by Caroline Polachek. Though the California native is anything but just another girl—her breathtaking outfit solidifies her as the girl of the moment.
“Second pic is insanely gorg,” Iris Apatow commented.
“We love her!!!!!” Charlotte Lawrence exclaimed.
“City sweater girls rise,” Caroline Polacheck wrote.
“your snowman skills? your talent knows no bounds,” Spotify added, referencing one slide in the carousel.
“Iconic a f,” Leah Kate stated.
“Best song ever 😭,” Cynthia Lovely declared.
“you’re our favorite girl in a sweater,” Paire Eyewear complimented.
“the cutest girl on the planet 💗💗,” one fan chimed.
“ur boyfriend is so lucky!” another person noted about actor Louis Partridge.
Earlier this week Rodrigo, who is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, attended and presented at the 67th annual ceremony on Sunday. She donned the most beautiful plunging vintage black Versace gown with a completely open, ultra-low back and figure-hugging silhouette.
“@oliviarodrigo, you bring so much power and confidence to the Grammy’s red carpet in this Versace Spring- Summer 2000 dress. You are enchanting ✨,” designer Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram.