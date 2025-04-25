All Eyes Are on Olivia Rodrigo’s Breathtaking Fitted White Gown With Unique Neckline on Red Carpet
Olivia Rodrigo looked like a total stunner as she dazzled in a breathtaking white ensemble for the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning singer proved once again that she can make any style or color look incredible with little to no effort.
Rodrigo’s pearl white dress began with a unique neckline that started at the pop singer’s shoulders and then spread across her upper chest, brought together with two glamorized silver clasps. The straps then went into the rest of the form-fitting dress before finishing in a straight design.
For this look, she wore her dark brunette hair straight down the length of her back. This hairstyle flourished even more as it was paired with the dainty silver jewelry. The makeup was flawless, paired with the hairstyle and white gown, as those bright red lips gave the entire outfit a nice pop of color.
New York City certainly got a treat seeing this beauty grace the city with her delightful and stylish presence.
At the New York City Gala, Rodrigo was honored with the Catalyst of Change award by Planned Parenthood for her endless advocacy of women’s rights. She exemplifies this by not only ensuring her fans stay in the know about the resources available for them but also by raising money via her Fund 4 Good program to provide financial support for women all over the world.
Presented by Lily Allen, the 22-year-old celebrity gave a wonderful speech when accepting her award.
“When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls, and the bond I feel with them is profound. To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional and carefree is incredibly powerful, and even though we’re not speaking one on one, those moments where we sing together and lock eyes, something real forms,” Rodrigo expressed. “It feels like we’re part of each other’s lives. I often wonder, ‘What happens to those girls when they leave those venues? What are their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to?‘”
She continued, “Just a year ago, fueled by heartbreak and anger over what was happening in the world, I launched my Fund 4 Good, a global initiative that supports local nonprofits, championing reproductive freedom, girls’ education and the prevention of gender-based violence. A portion of my tour proceeds went to the fund, and I’m proud to share that we’ve raised and donated over $2 million to organizations around the world.”
Closing out her speech, Rodrigo thanked the late Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, who passed away in January 2025. Richards remains an inspirational pioneer who helped the organization become what it is today.
“Before I go, I want to honor Cecile Richards. She led at a time of relentless attacks on care and constant efforts to silence and shame women into submission, but Cecile stood her ground, and in doing so, she stood up for millions of us,” Rodrigo added. “I never got the chance to meet her, but her legacy of resilience and decency continues to impact me. She reminds us that standing up for what’s right doesn’t mean we have to be fearless.”
Rodrigo finished her speech with a powerful statement that highlighted the bravery of her and countless others to continue to fight for women’s rights despite the world’s current climate:
“We can be scared, we can be angry, we can feel hopeless. We just have to fight anyway.”