Our 3 Favorite Looks From Brooks Nader’s Run on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including brand legend Brooks Nader’s run on Dancing With the Stars.
When SI Swimsuit stars Brooks Nader and Ilona Maher were announced as celebrity contestants on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars in early September, no one was more excited than we were. Watching the two compete with their celebrity partners each week was a treat, and definitely a highlight of late 2024.
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend and 2023 cover model, was paired with Russian-American dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko, while Maher, an Olympic rugby player, danced alongside professional Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten throughout the season.
And while Nader and Savchenko were ultimately sent home on the evening of Oct. 15, they’ve continued to entertain fans with their “are they” or “aren’t they” romance, which has been heavily documented by both parties on TikTok.
Nader called her time on the show “life-changing,” and told Good Morning America that her experience on Dancing With the Stars “just made me grow so much as a person and like be pushed in ways I never thought I could be pushed and survive.”
In honor of Nader’s personal and professional growth this year, we’re throwing it back to our favorite costumes from her Dancing With the Stars days.
Premiere night
Nader made sure to don a jaw-dropping ensemble on the show’s premiere night, when she and Savchenko danced a tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.
Denim and big hair
The model certainly played the part on “Hair Metal Night,” when Nader rocked lots of denim and crimped hair as she and her partner performed a cha cha to “Nothin’ But a Good Time” by Poison.
Finale reunion
When Nader returned to the ballroom for the Season 33 finale on Nov. 26, she turned heads in this silky-looking wrap dress with a plunging neckline.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days!