Paige Spiranac’s Best Bikini Moments That Still Have Us Jaw-Dropped
Paige Spiranac is undoubtedly one of a kind. The 31-year-old influencer, who decided to quit professional golf to pursue content creation nearly a decade ago, continuously wows her followers with her latest golf swing, activewear sets on the green and sultry selfies featuring her dazzling blue eyes and gorgeous blonde hair. Not only is she talented at the golf course, but she also uses her platform to support other women, unafraid to speak out against double standards and unrealistic societal expectations.
After experiencing online bullying first-hand, she advocates for women across the globe who may be going through the same unfair treatment. For that reason and many others, Spiranac is a total role model who SI Swimsuit is so proud to have featured in the magazine—twice. In 2024, the Colorado native was inducted into the class of “Legends” for the 60th anniversary, posing alongside 26 other SI Swimsuit icons who have helped shape the brand into what it is today.
And when it comes to her fashion choices, Spiranac is very versatile. Whether she’s rocking a fun, feminine activewear set while practicing golf or rocking a patterned or solid bikini at home, she never allows herself to become boxed into just one style. That’s why when looking at some of her best swimsuit moments, we’re totally inspired. No matter if you’re going for super sophisticated and sultry or sweet and flirty, this two-time SI Swimsuit model has got your back.
Here are 10 of Spiranac’s best bikini moments we’re still obsessed with—including a few from her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018.
Spiranac first appeared in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018 when posing on the beaches of Aruba for photographer James Macari’s lens. When joining the brand, her message of women’s empowerment was abundantly clear, willing to get vulnerable about her experience of being bullied—especially in the male-dominated field of golf.
“People of all walks of life are cyberbullied every single day and that’s not okay,” she told SI Swimsuit at the time. “It’s time we start supporting the victims instead of telling them to delete social media or ignore the hate. It’s time we made a difference, so I’ve dedicated a significant portion of my time to helping others.”
Spiranac, who’s been told the way she dresses, even when she’s in a pair of leggings, is “inappropriate,” is passionate about defending women in the spotlight—including other SI Swimsuit models. Coming to college athlete Olivia Dunne’s defense in 2022 after an unflattering piece was published about her online, she proved she doesn’t just talk the talk—she walks the walk.
No matter if she’s laying out a much-needed reality check or posing in a cute swimsuit, we’re always looking to Spiranac for inspo.