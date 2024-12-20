Paige Spiranac Goes Makeup-Free in Red Hot Bikini Top for ‘Up Close and Personal’ Look
There’s no time like the present to get a little festive and former golf pro Paige Spiranac is doing just that in a red bikini top. The 31-year-old model, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 when photographed by James Macari in Aruba, has been hosting her “25 days of holiday outfits” series on her exclusive Passes account, but every once and a while gives her followers a peek on Instagram and/or X. Today, she shared her red hot look on both social media platforms, giving her followers an “up close and personal” look at her sun-kissed, make-up free look, showcasing her natural beauty.
What really stole the show were Spiranac’s stunning big, bouncy curls which complemented her tan perfectly. Ending her X caption with a kissy face emoji, the Colorado native took advantage of her natural-born modeling skills and looked into the camera with a gorgeous expression. As expected, fans rushed to her replies section to compliment her on her latest selfie which really embraces the festive spirit.
“I think you look absolutely gorgeous without the makeup. Stunning!” one fan responded.
“NGL, you giving Farrah Fawcett vibes,” another wrote—and now we cannot unsee the resemblance.
“Beautiful hair,” a third fan wrote.
“Your hair looks so good like this!” model Emily Sears replied.
Spiranac was forced to clap back to an out-of-touch comment from one follower, who asked her, “My imagination or do you look a little tired?” She hilariously responded, “Men when you don’t have makeup on lol.”
Over on Instagram, the anti-bullying advocate, who returned to SI Swimsuit this year for the brand’s special “Legends” shoot photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., posed in the same outfit—this time adding a white button-down shirt over top—on her story. Sharing a video, she informed her followers that she’ll be at the WM Phoenix Open in February and plugged a VIP experience event hosted by Palm Tree Crew. Read more details here. The Phoenix Open, which was established in 1932, is a professional golf tournament as part of the PGA Tour which saw Canadian golfer Nick Taylor as the winner in 2024, with American player Charley Hoffman as runner-up.
Spiranac, who has amassed a combined 6.6 million followers across Instagram, X and TikTok, played golf for the University of Arizona and San Diego State, going pro in 2016. Her golf career was short-lived, however, though she remains a prominent figure in the golf world with her tips and brand partnerships.
In addition to being outspoken about her experience being bullied, Spiranac is also an advocate for self-confidence in women. While speaking with SI Swimsuit this fall, the social media personality shared what she’s learned about beauty. “I always thought that beauty was about perfection and having the perfect symmetrical face and the perfect body and the perfect smile and the perfect hair,” she said, “and I’ve realized over the years that beauty is about the imperfections and the flaws and that is truly what makes people beautiful. Especially when they embrace those imperfections and they have this like inner strength and confidence to them. I think that’s what beauty means to me.”