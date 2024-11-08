Paige Spiranac Is a Dream in Mint Green Mini Skirt Set at Golf Course
Golf instructor and SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac recently hit the links in a stunning athleisure set fit for an afternoon of golf. The Colorado native shared an Instagram reel on Thursday, Nov. 7, in which she showed off both her ensemble and her swing.
Spiranac opted for a cropped bra top with a notched V neckline in a cheery mint green hue and coordinated on her lower half with a matching mini skirt, both from Aritzia. The two-time brand star paired her sporty look with white socks and golf shoes with blue and red accents. Spiranac, a content creator with a combined 5.6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, wore her blonde locks in a partial up-do and lined up her shot with a pink club before watching it sail through the air. She then grinned at the camera and walked out of frame.
“Little spinner⛳️,” Spiranac wrote in her caption.
Plenty of her 4 million IG followers chimed into the comments section with praise over both her game and her outfit.
“Always so Beautiful ❤️,” one fan gushed.
“Perfect form, as always,” someone else cheered.
“Gorgeous 🔥🔥,” another person added.
Meanwhile, several fans pointed out that Spiranac didn’t fix her divot, but she piped in to assure everyone that she did so off-camera. As a former Division I golfer and current golf instructor, Spiranac is nothing but professional when it comes to good golf etiquette, and has previously provided plenty of insight on the proper way to fix a ball mark on the green. She recently reminded fellow golfers that fixing ball marks is a great way to guarantee “good golf karma,” and last fall, provided an in-depth tutorial on how to go about it.
“You don’t want to dig in and then lift up,” Spiranac stated in a prior video of removing a divot as she demonstrated how to do so on the green. “You’re going to kill the roots by doing so. So you’re going to go all the way around your pitch mark and you’re going to push the grass inwards with your tee or divot repair tool. After that, you’re going to tap it down with your putter.”
Spiranac made her SI Swimsuit debut in Aruba in 2018, and returned to the fold as a brand legend this year when she participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary magazine.