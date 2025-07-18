Paige Spiranac Sports Daring Red Top and Black Mini Skirt Combo for New YouTube Series
Who better to help you get out of a golf slump than Paige Spiranac? If your answer to that question was anything but “no one,” we’re sorry to say that you’ve lost this round.
And that’s precisely what the former professional golfer, social media superstar and SI Swimsuit Legend did over on her YouTube channel this week, taking to her Instagram stories and X (formerly Twitter) account to announce a new series for fans.
Sporting a cherry red zip-up tank top with a daring open back and a black tennis skirt, Spiranac smiled for the announcement post. Her blonde hair and blue eyes were on full display, contrasting marvelously against the bright green of the course behind her. “New YouTube video is out! I created a new series called Slump Buster where I help you get out of your golf slump ⛳️,” she wrote, directing fans over to her YouTube channel.
Viewers could get a better look at her full ensemble in the video itself, as the athlete was wearing the same look for her tutorial (despite the equally adorable baby blue tank top and white mini skirt combo she sported for the thumbnail image). The wider shots revealed that Spiranac paired this outfit with pristine white socks and matching tennis shoes, as well as her signature baby blue golfing glove.
“I’ve been in a bit of a golf rut recently and am just not hitting the ball like I want, so I thought I’d take you along for what I do when I just can’t seem to stop playing poorly,” Spiranac wrote beneath the video. “I’m giving drills, tips and more for how to kick yourself back into gear when you just can’t seem to start playing better again.”
The first episode of Spiranac’s new series is just under 34 minutes long, and it’s dedicated to learning basics even a golf novice can follow with ease (and I—the human being writing this article—would certainly know, as even calling myself a “golf novice” feels like too much credit).
Spiranac starts the video by explaining her long-held, “very scientific” belief that she plays worse when she wears more, assuring players that when “you feel good in your clothes, you play better golf.” She then went on to do several practice swings, explaining that she likes to start with chip shots before working her way up to a full swing to make sure she has proper contact with the ball.
“It’s all mental,” Spiranac assured viewers at the end of the video, noting that—just like any other slump you might find yourself in—getting out of a golf slump is often just a result of being too in your head.
Fans of the athlete and model are already loving this new series, taking to her comment section on YouTube to share some much-deserved love:
“This is an awesome video that sheds some light on a lot of the little things I do wrong in my game,” one viewer wrote. “Very helpful and insightful. Thank you!”
“Great video, and great tips Paige ❤❤❤❤❤,” another added.
“Your transparency in almost all aspects of your life is really amazing in this day and age,” another fan concluded. “You speak from the heart with unapologetic honesty. Kudos to you and wishing you nothing but happiness and success!”
And we couldn’t agree with those sentiments more. Needless to say, we’re already looking forward to episode two of this series!