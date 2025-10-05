Swimsuit

Paige Spiranac Hits the Greens in Daring White Mini Dress With Red and Blue Details

The popular golf creator and SI Swimsuit model knows precisely how to rock a sultry, sporty look.

Allie Hayes

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac has returned to posting on her Instagram account after a brief hiatus (her last photo was posted to her grid in early August), and her 4 million loyal followers were excited to see her latest golf-ready look.

The popular golf influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who officially reached “Legend” status back in 2024 with a special shoot in the 60th Anniversary issue—took to the greens this week in an adorable, athletic look that was equal parts sultry and sporty. So basically, it was classic Spiranac.

Classic Spiranac style

For the new six-photo carousel, the model returned to one of her favorite places: the greens.

For a sequence of stylish images, she sported a micro mini golf dress in a crisp white shade. Adding depth to the piece was a combination of navy and red piping around the neckline and down the sides. Crafted in a tank style with two mini slits to show off even more leg, the piece was the perfect snapshot of Spiranac’s signature style—often merging comfy, athletic cuts with daring, feminine silhouettes.

The athlete further accessorized the simple piece with a pair of oversized, aviator-style brown sunglasses. She also posed with a club, cloaked in a cover that cheekily read: “Are you looking at my putt,” while her long blonde tresses sat in casual waves on her shoulders. Her makeup for the impromptu photo shoot was a natural glam consisting of matte skin, long eyelashes and glossy mauve lips.

Fan reactions

And of course, plenty of the athlete’s loyal followers and famous friends were happy to hop into her comment section to applaud the gorgeous photo set:

“This is a whole vibe 😍😍😍😍,” Karol Priscilla wrote.

“BREAKING THE INTERNET 😍🔥🔥🔥,” Karin Hart exclaimed.

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Kayce Smith simply said.

“So hotttttt🔥,” Hannah Leiner chimed in.

What Spiranac’s been up to

The golf influencer had a jam-packed year, between her work with Grass League, her various brand partnerships and her fun surprise cameo in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2. However, over the past few weeks, Spiranac has been taking it slow and enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

According to her Instagram stories, the superstar has been spending time abroad, taking in the sights and sounds of Europe. In one selfie she recently shared, she posed in a form-fitting leopard-print top and a stylish black skirt in front of Lake Como in Italy. In another, she strolled through an art museum in Paris, France, wearing a two-piece, flowing white ensemble that was perfect for the transition from summer to fall.

Overall, it’s safe to say that Spiranac remains booked, busy and as stylish as ever!

