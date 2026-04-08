Paige Spiranac Takes Masters by Storm in Green and White Striped Dress

The Masters week is in full swing, and Paige Spiranac has officially touched down in Augusta, Ga., ahead of tomorrow’s first round of play.

The content creator and golf instructor shared an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, April 7, which showcased her adorable ensemble for the occasion. Spiranac, an SI Swimsuit legend, opted for a green and white striped dress with a plunging neckline that hugged her curves. The 33-year-old Colorado native paired the dress, which was cinched at the waist, with a straw hat and, in a few photos, an oversized pair of sunglasses.

“Cheers to one of the best weeks of the year⛳️💚,” Spiranac captioned the carousel, which she shared with her four million followers on the platform.

In addition to showing off her outfit and views of the course during the tournament’s final practice rounds on Tuesday, Spiranac displayed some traditional Masters treats, including an egg salad sandwich and peach ice cream treat. Plenty of her followers chimed into the comments section with praise over the former professional golfer’s outfit for the first major championship of the year.

“OH OKAY SLAY MISS GIRL 🔥🔥,” fellow golfer Lacey Snell gushed.

“The hottest!! So great seeing you babe ‼️🫶🏽,” social media personality Hannah Leiner chimed.

“CUTIEEEEE❤️❤️❤️,” pal Samantha Marks Tasman gushed.

“You look so cute Paige 💚💚💚🤍🤍🤍,” a follower applauded.

Meanwhile, one fan inquired whether or not Spiranac would be attending additional days of the tournament this week, but she replied, “unfortunately today was my only day on property this year!”

Over on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the model and content creator shared what a great time she had meeting fans and interacting with fellow golf lovers while at Augusta National Golf Club.

“Had the most amazing day at The Masters today!” she wrote. “One of the most special sporting events for so many reasons. I want to thank everyone who came up and said hi. I enjoyed all the conversations and meeting you all! It can be easy to focus on the negative at times but the kind comments and meaningful conversations with people I’ve connected with online makes me so happy!”

The best food item at Augusta is the peach ice cream sandwich. Hands down pic.twitter.com/zNyWyYlUkb — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 8, 2026

Spiranac also shared the same pic of herself holding a peach ice cream sandwich and declared it “The best food item at Augusta .... Hands down.”

While she will not be attending tomorrow’s first round of the 2026 tournament, take a look back at a few of Spiranac’s best looks from prior Masters events here.

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