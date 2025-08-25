Paige Spiranac Explains Why Her Signature Golf Style Matters More Than You Think
If you’re familiar with Paige Spiranac, you’ll know she’s the most stylish golfer you’d ever see on the green. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who reached “Legend” status for the magazine’s 60th anniversary last year, has formed a signature style when it comes to golf days. Whether it’s her flawless makeup or ensembles that follow her “less is more” theory, she’s always sure to stand out.
SI Swimsuit caught up with the 32-year-old former golf pro, timed to the release of Happy Gilmore 2 last month—in which she plays a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee named Wendy—where we got to discuss her go-to golf clothing pieces.
While acknowledging her belief that wearing fewer items of clothes helps her perform better on the golf course, Spiranac tells us: “It’s been a fun theory, but there is definitely something to it! When you feel good about your outfit, you carry yourself differently.”
From bright colors and feminine patterns to plunging necklines and short skirts, Spiranac definitely knows how to get her followers talking whenever she snaps a photo or two from the green. But it’s not just looking good that helps her play well—it’s feeling good, too.
“Golf is all about confidence, and I definitely play better when I’m feeling good! But it also applies to life,” the Colorado native continues. “Taking a little extra time in the morning to put together an outfit you feel great in can really turn your mood around! I choose to express myself in a certain way, and I challenge others to find their own personal style they feel most confident in because it makes a difference!”
After walking away from professional golf, Spiranac decided to pursue content creation full-time and has since amassed an impressive 5.7 million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone. Most recently, she landed a job working with the Grass League, and she served as a host on the PGA Tour last week.
Spiranac, who made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2018 with a fierce photo shoot in Aruba, also touched on her experience filming with Adam Sandler for the huge Netflix sequel.
“They say never meet your idols, but [Sandler] exceeded expectations,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “Watching him interact with everyone around him was incredible to see. He made time to make everyone feel special and included. There’s a reason why he’s so beloved by everyone!”
There’s no doubt Spiranac’s star power is only growing, and it all starts with her feeling beautiful and confident in her golf looks. Stream Happy Gilmore 2 right now on Netflix.