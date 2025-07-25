All the SI Swimsuit Models Who Appear in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’—and Who They Play
Adam Sandler fans, it’s time to head to Netflix, because the long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore is now streaming. The beloved 1996 sports comedy has become a cult classic in the years since it was released, following the titular character (Sandler) as he discovers a knack for golf as a way to raise money quickly.
A sequel has been in development for years as Sandler figured out where exactly his character would go next, and, to much fanfare, it’s finally here. Of course, with a sequel made nearly 30 years later, viewers can expect Happy Gilmore 2 to be much bigger. Alongside returning actors—which include Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller—familiar faces take on roles in the new comedy.
Alongside Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Margaret Qualley and other big names, several SI Swimsuit models appear in Happy Gilmore 2. We break down their roles below! Warning: Minor spoilers are below.
Nelly Korda
Of course, it couldn’t be a golf movie without the No. 1 ranked female golfer in the world, now could it? Nelly Korda, who made her debut in SI Swimsuit this year with a gorgeous photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., appears in Happy Gilmore 2 as a psych ward professional at the institution that Shooter McGavin (McDonald) finds himself in.
Paige Spiranac
And Happy Gilmore 2 would be so behind on the times if they didn’t cast the biggest influencer in golf, Paige Spiranac. The former golf pro made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2018 with a beautiful shoot in Aruba and became an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024 with a shoot in Hollywood, Fla., in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary. In the sequel, she portrays an employee of Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Alix Earle
Content creator Alix Earle just confirmed her role in Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this week, attending the red carpet premiere and taking to social media to explain her involvement. As it turns out, she actually plays herself in the movie, serving as one of the podcast hosts of the press tour. Not only does she get a nod, but so does her actual podcast, Hot Mess With Alix Earle.
Earle made SI Swimsuit history in June 2024 as the inaugural digital cover star, and returned to the brand this year for her first appearance in the fold with a lovely shoot in Jamaica.
Jena Sims
Another big name in the golf world is Jena Sims, the impressive entrepreneur and model who is married to pro golfer Brooks Koepka (who also appears in the movie). The pair tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2023. In Happy Gilmore 2, the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year plays a fan.
Sims was one of the co-winners of the brand’s 2023 Swim Search, debuting with a gorgeous shoot in Mexico in 2024, and returned to the fold this year with another fabulous shoot in Bermuda.
Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.