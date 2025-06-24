Swimsuit

Rayna Vallandingham Is Pure Fire in These Smoldering Beach Bikini Pics

The SI Swimsuit rookie posed for Yu Tsai in Jamaica in the most sizzling seashell suit from Andi Bagus.

Ananya Panchal

Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham is turning up the heat with a throwback! The SI Swimsuit rookie, who made her debut in the 2025 magazine after posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica earlier this year and gracing the fold of the iconic magazine for the first time in May, is reminiscing on one of the most stunning looks from her feature.

The Tae Kwon Do star, who is a 13-time World Champion, shared some breathtaking behind-the-scenes pics from her photo shoot, flaunting her sculpted, muscular figure and jaw-dropping supermodel-worthy smolder.

She donned a super cool and unique yellow-orange crochet bikini with itsy-bitsy braided rope straps from Andi Bagus. The completely handmade cotton Lolita ($89) suit features intentionally placed seashell details offering a touch of mermaidcore while leaving little to the imagination and covering only what needs to be covered.

Rayna Vallandingham
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The 22-year-old posed on the sand and shore, allowing gentle waves to crash over her as she gazed at the camera and artfully shifted from pose to pose. Her long, dark locks were freshly wet and cascaded around her neck, shoulders and back for a cool, sultry beachside vibe. The San Diego native’s glam was super glowy and luminous, featuring a flawless base, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a beautiful, glossy mauve lip.

Rayna Vallandingham
“🐡,” Vallandingham kept her caption simple and silly.

The Cobra Kai actress attended launch week festivities as the brand celebrated the 2025 issue in May. While with the team in New York City, she gushed about the milestone and how excited she was to be part of the SI Swimsuit family.

Rayna Vallandingham
“I didn’t have a lot of time to process because I literally got booked for the shoot two days before I left for Jamaica,” she shared. “So I screamed, got on a plane, shot and now here I am, and I don’t know what’s happened. It’s [been] such a beautiful whirlwind. Every single woman here is not only stunning but also so kind. The whole SI [Swimsuit] team is amazing. It’s just been such a blast.”

Stylists Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth opted for super unique, fun, flirty swimsuits for the Jamaica photo shoot—tapping into vintage Slim Aarons aesthetics and allowing each woman’s personality and passion for fashion to shine.

Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun.
“I felt so sexy, and those were the first looks we did, so it was perfect,” she said, adding that she’s also really proud to serve as representation for young South Asian women. “[Representation] means so much to me in every single facet of life that I go down, whether it’s in film or martial arts. It’s something I’ve always held really close to my heart. Being a young Indian woman, I didn’t have that representation, so when I looked at magazines and I saw the same type of beautiful woman, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing, but that’ll never be me realistically.’”

