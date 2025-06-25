Rayna Vallandingham's Favorite Swimsuit Has As Little Material As Possible
Rayna Vallandingham loved everything about her first SI Swimsuit shoot, especially the bathing suits she wore, which included several crochet styles. “I’m such a crochet girl,” the Cobra Kai actress shared during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club. “My favorite type of bikini is when it looks like it's been made out of yarn in the middle of the jungle.”
The 22-year-old mixed martial artist showed off her athleticism and top summer trends while being photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. The DEPAREL swimwear, which she modeled, has been a staple in her closet long before joining the SI Swimsuit family. “They had [me in the] blue and yellow, and I think Alix [Earle] wore the red and white,” she said. “I've had those already for a couple years. They've been my favorite ones.”
Other swimsuits she wore on set included an Akoia Swim crochet bikini, several from Andi Bagus – the knitted bikini with shells really turned heads – and Lybethras. No matter the brand, the 13-time Taekwondo World Champion will always opt for a bathing suit that shows off as much of her body as possible. (When you work as hard as she does, you absolutely want to show off those muscles and toned physique!) “Sun's out; bun's out,” she quickly stated. “Come on, we have one chance to show your butt.”
Her Cobra Kai castmates loved to see it. “Jaw on the FLOOR,” Peyton List, who plays Tory Nichols, commented on her initial SI Swimsuit post. “YESSS RAYNA!” Oona O’Brien, who plays Devon Lee, excitedly added. Kim Da-Eun actress Alicia Hannah-Kim shared her thoughts with several hand heart emojies.
This summer the Los Angeles-based 13-time Taekwondo World Champion will be living in these suits and not minding any tan lines that come with the looks. “I think a tan line is so sexy,” she admitted. “I'm definitely going for a tan line.”