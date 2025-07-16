Rayna Vallandingham’s Little Black Bikini Moment Was Anything But Basic
Rayna Vallandingham’s SI Swimsuit debut in Jamaica was full of colorful, flirty, crochet and printed suits that reflected the vibrant energy and rich culture of the island. But as we all know—and as SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth firmly believe—nothing beats the power of a classic black string bikini. And, there’s nothing hotter than sustainability.
Enter: the Andi Bagus Penida Bikini, a sleek, ocean-inspired set that allowed Vallandingham’s flawless face card and incredibly sculpted figure to shine. The minimalist two-piece made a major impact, living up to an iconic, fierce SI Swim image. The $79 set proved that pared-back doesn’t mean boring—and it’s available now at andi-bagus.com in black, plus four other solid shades.
Named after Nusa Penida, a remote Indonesian island known for its pristine coral reefs, the suit is crafted from eco-conscious fabric that mimics the feel of soft sea sponges. It’s a modern, earth-friendly swim staple that blends comfort, durability and intention.
The two-piece includes a doubled (fully lined) loop-top that can be worn criss-cross or halter-style and a cheeky-cut bottom with elastic at the legs and hips for a snug, flattering fit. With its edgy silhouette and sustainable build, it’s a must-have for sunset pool parties, tropical getaways and everything in between.
At just 22, Vallandingham has already made history as a 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion and the youngest martial artist to win 12 titles by age 20. Her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue marked yet another milestone in a career defined by discipline, strength and unapologetic self-expression.
“This whole experience was such a beautiful whirlwind,” she said during launch week festivities in New York City. “I didn’t have a lot of time to process because I literally got booked for the shoot two days before I left for Jamaica. So I screamed, got on a plane, shot, and now here I am”
The San Diego native, who now lives in Los Angeles, has cemented herself as a Gen-Z acting icon, starring at Zara Malik in the final season of Cobra Kai. And while she’s built a platform through her athleticism and on-screen performances, her SI Swimsuit debut marked a full-circle moment of representation.
“Being a young Indian woman, I didn’t have that representation [growing up],” she continued. “So when I looked at magazines and I saw the same type of beautiful woman, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing, but that’ll never be me realistically.’ It’s just such a full-circle moment for me to tell that little girl like, ‘Hey, you did it.’”