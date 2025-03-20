Reformation’s Luxe Swimwear Line Is a Must-Have for Sophisticated, Earth-Friendly Beach Days
Reformation has always been the cool girl’s go-to for effortless style, and its latest swimwear drop is no exception. Founded in 2009 by Yael Aflalo, the sustainable fashion brand has built a loyal following with its flirty yet elevated designs. Known for iconic campaigns featuring everyone from Monica Lewinsky to Pete Davidson, Reformation has mastered the art of blending fashion with cultural moments.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Whether you’re eyeing cozy knits, tailored corpcore pieces, wedding guest attire, summery prints, or timeless, high-quality purses and shoes that will last in your wardrobe for years to come, Reformation has long been a destination for chic, versatile wardrobe staples. Now, the brand is expanding its presence in sustainable fashion with the debut of its first seasonal swim collection of 2025. After reintroducing swimwear as a category last year for the first time since 2019, the brand is back with more eco-conscious designs inspired by its best-selling pieces.
The latest Ref Swim line, which launched yesterday, is made from EVO by Fulgar, a renewable, super-soft biobased fiber that contains no plastic and is derived from the castor plant, which requires minimal water to grow. The collection offers a variety of silhouettes, from barely-there bikinis to sporty one-pieces, with vintage details that align with Reformation’s signature aesthetic. Popular looks like the Joy ($148) and Rio which were fan favorites last year, are also making a comeback.
Designed to fit seamlessly into an existing Reformation wardrobe, the collection is both practical and stylish—perfect for spring getaways and sophisticated summer beach days. The line ranges in sizes from XS to XL and each look pairs perfectly with a chic crochet head scarf ($98), platform sandals ($148) or a tote ($298) for your essentials.
Shop some of our favorites below and browse the full collection at thereformation.com or in stores now.
Rio Wild Rio One Piece Swimsuit, $148 (thereformation.com)
This beautiful zebra print one-peice features a flattering V-neck, a low back and thin elastic straps.
Palma Lipstick One Piece Swimsuit, $178 (thereformation.com)
Did someone say Baywatch?
Vicky Bikini Top Fior Lipstick, $78 and Duoro Bikini Bottom Fior Lipstick, $88 (thereformation.com)
This chic red and white one-piece is sporty and sweet and perfect for any beachy adventures.
Wailea One Piece Swimsuit, $148 (thereformation.com)
This classic brown one-piece features the most flattering sculpting silhouette and doubles as a bodysuit or the perfect family-friendly pool day look.
Azul Bikini Top Fior Black, $98 and Ana Bikini Bottom Fior Di Latte $88 (thereformation.com)
For those who love the look of high waisted briefs and a little white bralette, you can’t go wrong with this cream set.