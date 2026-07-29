Kate Hudson’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Kate Hudson may be known for her acting chops, but the award-winning Hollywood star is quite the multihyphenate. The Los Angeles native is also a singer and entrepreneur who broke onto the scene in 2000s Almost Famous, for which she portrayed Penny Lane, a role that earned her a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award nomination.

Since then, Hudson, 47, has starred in projects like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fools Gold, Bride Wars, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and, most recently, Netflix’s Running Point. The latter series, co-created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Elaine Ko and David Stassen, was recently greenlit for a third season on the streaming platform, and the sport-comedy costars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur and Justin Theroux.

Kate Hudson | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

In addition to her prolific career on the screen, Hudson is a singer-songwriter who released her debut studio album, Glorious, in May 2024. The 12-track project consists of singles like “Talk About Love” and “Gonna Find Out,” and following the album’s release, Hudson candidly spoke out about overcoming the fear that came with writing her own songs.

“You know, I’ve always been able to really sort of sit behind someone else’s vision. And music, to me, is the most intimate part of myself,” she told NPR in 2024. “But I didn’t have it in me. It’s like the one thing for a very long time that was like, yeah, I could sing in someone else’s movie. I could sing someone else’s songs. I could do big-band singing. But to write, that’s my love. You know, that’s my heart.”

Outside of her professional career in the spotlight, the mom of three is incredibly family oriented and often shares snippets of her life with her 18.7 million Instagram followers. Hudson, whose mother is Academy Award-winning actor Goldie Hawn, also regularly spends her down time away from set and the studio by a body of water. Whether she’s chilling poolside or taking a family vacation somewhere around the globe, Hudson can regularly be found in a bikini.

Below, check out just a few of Hudson’s best swimwear moments over the years, from string two-pieces to dazzling cut-out suits.

Enjoying time out on the water

Visiting her ‘happy place’ in Greece

A reset in Colorado

A moment for the cover-up

Animal print in Las Vegas

Some R&R

Poolside cocktails

A swimwear chameleon

Accessories on point

A color-coordinated beverage

Beachfront happy hour

Striped bikini

Sunny yellow strapless set

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