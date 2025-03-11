Sabrina Carpenter Is Breathtaking in All-Lace Black Sheer Mini Dress, Lace Thigh Highs
Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t know how to give the world a chance to breathe, huh? The Grammy Award-winning musician dropped a series of beautiful flicks this afternoon, also dropping jaws in the process.
She introduced the photo set with a face-fanning pic of her in a see-through black lace long-sleeved dress. The lace was placed in intricate places to not reveal too much, but sheer in other areas that left little to the imagination. The blonde bombshell topped off this look with a large, silver bedazzled heart as a belt—or perhaps just a way to flex her jewelry. Last but not least, her toned and tanned legs were teased underneath a pair of black knee-highs with even more lace around the cuff.
The “Busy Woman” singer constantly serves up incredible, on-aesthetic looks, and the rest of her recent photo dump includes a few more from her ongoing world tour and other events.
“said you’re not in my time zone but you wanna be,” Carpenter wrote as the caption of the post shared with her whopping 45.3 million followers, quoting a line from her song “Bed Chem.”
The Polaroid pic of the sultry reddish-pink shimmery bodysuit and another photo of her singing her heart out in front of her thousands of fans are notable flicks in her post. But the look that stands above all is the red hot bralette and high-waisted bottom two-piece from Victoria’s Secret that she wore for the 2025 Brit Awards. This is not only because it’s one of her best stage outfits in the color red but also because it’s the one she wore during her iconic, NSFW performance that her fans can’t stop talking about.
During the awards ceremony, she performed songs “Espresso” and “Bed Chem.” As the final track faded out, she acted out an R-rated move on one of the King’s Guard members who filled the stage as part of the performance. If you’ve kept up with Carpenter’s live performances, you’ll know sexy, suggestive moves like this one are common. Even still, she still has haters criticizing her for these actions.
But of course, her fans will always come to her side to rally around her and support her with every move.
“This is why they called the ofcom on you😭😭 POP STARS ARE BACKKK,” one fan hilariously commented on the post above.
“This is so iconic if you ask me 😍🇬🇧,” another comment wrote in support.
“I CANNOT get over this performance. You are EVERYTHING MAMA! 😍❤️😍❤️,” another fan expressed.
Carpenter is undoubtedly dominating the music game, doing so extravagantly in absolutely breathtaking outfits.