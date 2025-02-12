Sabrina Carpenter Dazzles in Sultry White Lace-Up Corset Dress for ‘Vogue’ Party
Sabrina Carpenter continues to prove she’s a fashion icon in the making worth paying attention to. Between her red carpet looks, stage outfits and night-out looks, she constantly serves major fashion inspo with every public outing. Even her dressed-down, casual looks have garnered attention as she becomes the “it” girl of the moment and a complete household name. The 25-year-old Grammy Award winner never stops serving.
This week, Carpenter wowed the world yet again, this time with her new Vogue cover. The Pennsylvania native channeled Marilyn Monroe and Madonna vibes with a white-blonde classic curled bob and a light blue satin lace-up corset, causing fans on the internet to do a double take. The “Please Please Please” singer-songwriter looked straight out of the past while also bringing her signature charisma and beauty to the shoot.
Of course, fans were all over the new shoot and couldn’t stop obsessing over the aesthetic which was totally in line with Carpenter’s own, dubbed “Brinacore.” And on Tuesday night, she was seen stepping out in New York City for a Vogue party in celebration of the March cover. Braving the cold weather and snow, she wore a gorgeous white lace-up corset dress, featuring a full lace bodice and a satin skirt. She paired the item with an ivory floor-length coat, a small white handbag and white open-toed platform heels.
The sides of the dress, as seen in other photos, feature sheer, see-through panels, adding another layer of sexiness to the already-sultry look.
Though she ditched the hairstyle from her Vogue photo shoot, Carpenter totally still leaned into the Madonna aesthetic with the corset, lace-up style, not dissimilar to what she wore on the cover. Her blonde locks were styled in her classic big, loose curls and she went full glam with super rosy cheeks and a pink lip.
Carpenter, who broke records with her hit album Short n’ Sweet, is a total pop phenomenon and we love to see her shine.
In her interview with Vogue, the “Espresso” singer talked about how her style of dressing changed as her style of songwriting did. While on her Emails I Can’t Send Tour between 2022 and 2023, for her fifth studio album of the same name, she started to feel a shift in herself. “I started wearing outfits that felt more like myself. And then it sort of bled into, like, I was writing these songs that felt more and more like my personality,” she explained.
For her latest era, her Short n’ Sweet persona is more of an elevated variation of who she really is. “There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasized version of me,” she shared.
Just like her genre-blending, unpredictable songwriting, Carpenter’s style is something to study. And yes, we’re always taking notes.