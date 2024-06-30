Sharina Gutierrez Wins Sheer Dress Trend, Shares Powerful Self-Love Message
Sharina Gutierrez is turning up the heat and taking on the sheer dress trend. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who co-won the Swim Search last year, made her debut with the brand with a stunning photo shoot in Portugal for the 60th anniversary magazine. The Mama Mantra cofounder, who is also a sound guide, has our jaws on the floor with her new Instagram post.
The model showed off her slim, sculpted figure and bronzed glow in a breathtaking black mesh gown as she posed on the streets of New York City, ahead of an event with Mission magazine. The 33-year-old paired the high-neck, backless bold LAPOINTE number with black underwear, Alexis Bittar gold hoop earrings and sleek stilettos from Gucci. Gutierrez, who is a mom of three, opted for her signature wet pixie hairstyle, while makeup artist Jessica Shin wowed with a luminous, chiseled glam look.
“In my MAMA on a MISSION ERA & I’m owning every single minute of it! I’ve known the feeling of being self conscious about my body. The feeling of not feeling sexy. Going through postpartum depression. Feeling like my body wasn’t my own,” she candidly wrote in her caption. “So much self love and healing this body has experienced. Proud of this life giving body and the 3 lives it birthed. Every scar and stretch mark has become my definition of sexy! Thank you @missionmagazine for having me! @karinagivargisoff I had the best time! Many memories made and so many pictures to share... 👀💕Happy Pride Everyone!”
“The hottest mama 😍💯🔥,” Sofia Resing commented.
“This look is so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Lauren Chan added.