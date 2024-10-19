Sharina Gutierrez Wowed in Portugal in a Red Hot Bandeau Two-Piece
Sharina Gutierrez totally manifested her SI Swimsuit photo shoot this year. The 2024 rookie, who was discovered through and named co-winner of last year’s Swim Search open casting call, made her debut in the 60th anniversary issue in May. It was the most surreal moment that she had been awaiting for multiple decades. The Los Angeles native began modeling at the age of 12, but stepped away from the industry to raise her three beautiful kids.
When she returned to modeling, and posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, it truly seemed like no time had passed. The 34-year-old was a complete natural in front of the camera. Posing for photographer Ben Watts against the breathtaking and serene landscapes of Portugal, Gutierrez’s swimwear looks were inspired by vintage J.Crew catalogues and the fishing culture of the location. We’re still thinking about this stunning, bold red hot two-piece from Slate Swim.
Slate Swim Faye Top Scarlet, $80 and Fox Bottoms Scarlet, $80 (slateswim.com)
This beautiful cherry red set is the most timeless, minimalist, yet still eye-catching bikini. It feautures a flattering ruched-center bandeau top, complete with side boning to keep its shape, and soft grip tape for a secure fit. The cheeky string bottoms can be worn low or high on the hip, and both pieces are seamless and double lined for comfort and opacity.
Gutierrez has always been candid about her journey to self-love and self-discovery. She’s thankful for all the tough moments and even the times of self-doubt that made her so much stronger and got her to where she is today. Posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue was an incredibly exciting milestone and a rewarding accomplishment for the model.
“I am worthy enough to be here,” she shared while on set. “People have always told me, ‘You might not be influential enough, or you might not be SI enough, or you might not be sexy enough, you don’t have big enough boobs ... like you’re not that typical model.’ To me, SI [Swimsuit] is not [representative of] a typical model. It’s an empowering woman, and I feel like that’s who I’ve worked on myself to be for the [last] 10 years of my life.”
Today, the model is a sound guide and cofounder of Mama Mantra, a lifestyle brand catered toward families. She uses her platform to share some of her favorite mantras and affirmations, as well as to encourage fans to chase their dreams and live life with lots of gratitude and compassion.
“[I hope to] really use my story to help inspire other people and this new generation of models to really believe in themselves,” Gutierrez added. “And I feel like this new version of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] that’s so about empowering women and equality and upliftment, I’m like, that’s the version of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] that I’m so grateful that I get to be a part of.”