Sharina Gutierrez’s Daily Mantras for Manifestation Are Worth Repeating
When it comes to mantras for self-love and gratitude, Sharina Gutierrez is our go-to source of inspiration. After all, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie is the founder of Mama Mantra, a lifestyle brand for families that encourages daily connection to oneself and one another.
We recently caught up with Gutierrez, one of seven co-winners of the 2023 Swim Search, during SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary launch events in Florida. And while we discussed everything from her rookie experience to her role as a proud mom of three, we also chatted with the 33-year-old model about her own daily mantras: “Love always wins” and “Everything I do, I do with intention and purpose.”
“You attract certain things, so just being aware of my intentions [is important],” Gutierrez says of her process. “And always being purposeful with my intentions and being grateful. My kids and my husband, we always remind each other that if we’re not grateful for what’s currently happening in our lives, how are we going to be blessed with so much more? We are so blessed compared to a lot of people, so we have to find the gratitude. Gratitude is a must.”
Gutierrez created Mama Mantra with the intention of sharing her philosophy with other families and encouraging them to live in the moment. Her brand offers a line of products designed to build connections between parents and children, something she practices regularly with her own family.
“It’s like a reset button to remind ourselves that anytime is the right time to just say, you know what, I can choose to change,” she states. “Nothing is so bad or so broken that I can’t change it. You can be upset right now, you can be hysterically crying, and the next moment you can say, ‘This too shall pass.’”