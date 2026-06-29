Shay Mitchell Teases BÉIS x KidSuper Collection on the Runway in Miami

This fall, get ready to travel in style. BÉIS, the travel gear and accessories brand founded by actor Shay Mitchell, has teamed up with designer KidSuper on a nine-piece collection set to debut in September.

While the new and existing BÉIS silhouettes, including the brand’s best-selling carry-on roller, will be available for purchase in two custom KidSuper prints starting this fall, the two brands kicked off their partnership late last week. Mitchell walked the catwalk during the KidSuper spring-summer 2027 runway show in Miami on Thursday, June 25, and in addition to joining the presentation as the show’s exclusive luggage partner, the show served as the very first time BÉIS introduced a new collection in person on a runway.

Shay Mitchell | John Parra/Getty Images

“I’ve always admired how Colm [Dillane] built KidSuper around creativity and unexpected collaboration—we approach BÉIS with that same mindset,” Mitchell tells SI Swimsuit. “Travel is about connection and shared experiences, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit. Walking in the show with our new bags, during a moment with this much energy around it, was a great way to bring that to life.”

Shay Mitchell | Courtesy of Ozeylah Maral/BFA.com

In addition to carrying BÉIS on the runway at Nu Stadium, Mitchell modeled a vibrant KidSuper dress featuring an orange, black and yellow pattern. While custom bags were on display throughout the stadium during last week’s show, guests were also gifted a BÉIS Stadium Tote.

BÉIS x KidSuper | Courtesy of Daniel Yoon

KidSuper’s spring-summer 2027 runway show was one for the books, and seamlessly blended fashion, sport, culture and travel. Dillane, who founded the brand in 2010, showcased 48 different looks inspired by each country currently competing in the FIFA World Cup. Mitchell, appropriately, represented her native Canada on Inter Miami CF’s home turf.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Following the show, the Pretty Little Liars star shared a carousel of BTS content with her 33.8 million Instagram followers, plenty of whom chimed into the comments section with excitement over the new collaboration.

“That duffle bag!!!! 🔥,” one fan wrote.

“I need one of these NOW,” someone else added.

“actually obsessed with this,” another user declared.

Meanwhile, others were simply stunned by Mitchell’s presence on the runway and couldn’t offer up compliments on her poised walk fast enough.

“All the supermodels feeling really grateful you decided to be an actress/entrepreneur right now! 😮‍💨 ❤️‍🔥 🙌,” Baywatch costar Hassie Harrison stated.

“Yep. You did that. Watch her WERK 💅,” retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris cheered.

While avid travelers and fashion lovers alike will have to wait until this fall to get their hands on the BÉIS x KidSuper collection, you can shop the complete lineup of BÉIS essentials here.

More SI Swimsuit travel content