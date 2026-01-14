Shay Mitchell Puts Her Stamp of Approval on Lemon Yellow Swimwear: Get the Look
Shay Mitchell in lemon yellow is a combo that we find ourselves always coming back to. The BÉIS founder sported the shade over the summer in Italy, and, over six months later in Costa Rica, she’s circling back to the shade in the middle of winter.
Mitchell has kept her fans up to date on her endeavors in the Central American nation, and her latest Instagram post from January 13 was no different. The 12-slide carousel was followed by two more collections from the tropical vacation, posted on January 8 and January 10, respectively. However, what caught our eye among the 38-year-old actress’s most recent frames was the butter-yellow bikini from a label that’s also a SI Swimsuit model favorite.
You can check out Mitchell’s post on Instagram here!
Shop Mitchell’s look
On slides nine and ten of Mitchell’s post, she donned an eye-catching yellow bikini from Monday Swimwear, which is still on sale today. Check out the specifics below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Monday Swimwear: Morocco Top in “Honey Crinkle” ($106)
While catching some rays, the actress repped the female-founded label’s Morocco Top, which features a triangle silhouette, adjustable straps and dainty O-ring detailing.
Monday Swimwear: Palma Bottom in “Honey Crinkle” ($88)
Matching the “Honey Crinkle” shade of her top, the actress completed her look with the brand’s Palma Bottoms, which she wore high on her waist. The ultra-versatile string bottoms also showcase the same gold hue on their hardware.
SI Swimsuit models in Monday Swimwear
Plus, while Mitchell marks the latest celebrity to sport Monday Swimwear on the coast, the brand was featured across SI Swimsuit 2025. In Saas-Fee, Switzerland, a duo of SI Swimsuit Legends—Camille Kostek and Hunter McGrady—repped Monday Swimwear during their most recent shoots in the fold.
Another brand legend who photographed in the European nation, Jasmine Sanders, later told us, “Monday Swimwear anything is incredible,” during her most recent Swim Week appearance in Miami.
Monday Swimwear also headed full-force into the fall season when two-time SI Swimsuit model, Sixtine, wore the same sunshine-colored swimwear set in a different style. While the brand model—who photographed in Dominica for SI Swimsuit 2023 and Belize the following year for SI Swimsuit 2024—originally posted her swimwear look to Instagram in September, her standout set is still on the market. Snag it here!
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!