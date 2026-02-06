Shop Claire Kittle’s Cherry Red String Bikini From Her SI Swimsuit Digital Cover
Claire Kittle has sent the internet ablaze with her SI Swimsuit debut. The Iowa native and former collegiate hooper was revealed as one of the magazine’s February 2026 digital cover models yesterday, Feb. 5, alongside Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Normani and Ronika Love.
SI Swimsuit's latest digital cover highlights just some of the influential women who have the taken the NFL sidelines by storm during the 2025 season in support of their respective partners. Kittle, who married San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle in 2019, is one of them.
Click here to view Claire Kittle's full SI Swimsuit gallery.
Also like her fellow cover models, Claire is paving her own path. In the 2025 NFL season, she launched the Hoss Tailgate Tour along with a new YouTube series, Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up, which she cohosts with fellow 49ers spouse and Off Season cofounder, Kristin Juszczyk.
If you’re a fan of the video series, Claire has big plans for its future. “We definitely want to growWife’d Up, Mic’d Up. What does the offseason look like for us, right?” she told SI Swimsuit. “We just filmed for the entire football season, but, like, there are things that Kristin and I do in the offseason that are also very interesting, you know, solo, separately and together. We’re always hanging out. Always. So what does that look like?”
Shop Kittle’s digital cover look
In the meantime, we’ll remain in awe of Kittle’s standout SI Swimsuit campaign. Plus, we linked her cover swimwear ensemble below, so you can snag it for yourself.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
FAE: Honey Top ($99) and Birdie Bottoms ($89) in “Hibiscus”
In our opinion, a solid red bikini is a must-have in any summertime collection; and on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area, Kittle repped this duo from FAE impeccably. The label’s triangle “Honey Top” features a dainty gold charm in its center to contrast the otherwise entirely crimson garment. Our fashion team paired the adjustable top with the brand’s “Birdie Bottoms,”, sold separately, in the same “Hibiscus” shade.
FAE also offers various color ways if you’re looking to stray from the all-red ensemble. Its “Birdie Bottoms” come in 13 total shades, while its “Honey Top” has 14 different hues on the market—with the exception of its cocoa brown "Stardust,” which is sold out at the time of publish.