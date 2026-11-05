Brooks Nader Stars in New Victoria’s Secret Holiday Pajama Campaign: Shop Our Favorites

’Tis the season to be cozy! The mercury may be dipping, but you can still remain warm and comfortable, thanks to Victoria’s Secret’s new holiday pajama drop. The retailer unveiled its new campaign on social media on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and it stars, among other models, our very own Brooks Nader.

In the campaign video, which was published to the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram account yesterday afternoon, Nader and friend of the brand Maura Higgins (who participated in SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show during Swim Week this past May) frolicked in festive holiday pajamas. Summer House cast member and real estate agent Mia Calabrese, as well as former Love Island USA stars JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb were also featured in the campaign video.

Whether you’re already fully in the holiday spirit or need a little coaxing to feel holly jolly, Victoria’s Secret’s new pajama offerings are sure to put you in the right frame of mind—while keeping you incredibly comfortable. Below, shop a few of the SI Swimsuit team’s favorite picks from the new pj shop drop.

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Victoria’s Secret

Printed with adorable holiday penguins (some of which are holding Victoria’s Secret shopping bags throughout the pattern), these cotton-modal PJs will keep you warm as temperatures continue to dip. The set includes a top and pants in a relaxed fit, which many happy customers note are true to size.

Victoria’s Secret

These buttery soft pajamas are constructed of a modal-elastane blend that keep you comfortable throughout the night. If you’re a hot sleeper, they’re a great choice! While we love the lipstick red ones with a silver bow on the chest pocket, pictured above, they’re available in a number of other festive prints and colors.

Victoria’s Secret

Could these pink, red and white striped PJs be any cuter? The top features an adorable “Victoria’s Secret” logo embroidery along the neckline.

Victoria’s Secret

If you’re looking for PJs that can double as loungewear, this henley top and pant set is a great option to “add to cart.” In addition to festive holiday red, the set is available in a number of other new colorways, including an icy blue and deep violet.

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