Earlier this year, Brooks Nader made waves when she was cast in the forthcoming reboot of Fox’s Baywatch, which is set to premiere in January 2027—and this week, she added another iconic throwback franchise to her growing acting résumé.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Variety announced exclusively that the seven-time SI Swimsuit star was officially cast in Playmates. The outlet also reported that the film is “inspired by writer and director Lorraine Nicholson’s childhood experiences at the Playboy Mansion.” While little else is known about the Searchlight production, the cast is already stacked with Hollywood heavy-hitters, including Lily-Rose Depp, Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman, the latter of whom will star as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

This confirmation came after several outlets, including TMZ, reported earlier this month that the star was seen on set at the Beverly Hills mansion in full Playboy bunny regalia. And humorously, eagle-eyed fans will know Nader appeared to tease her exciting new role with her many Halloween costumes. For the holiday, the SI Swimsuit star stopped by Instagram to share several photo sets recreating iconic Playboy covers, including one featuring original Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

While her Playmates casting marks the star’s first big-screen project, she’s already had plenty of experience capturing fans’ attention on television. Apart from her recurring Baywatch role, Nader stars in the Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader alongside her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader. The first eight-episode season was a hit with fans and was swiftly renewed for Season 2 late last year, with a premiere date still pending. She also left it all on the dance floor for Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, where she and her partner Gleb Savchenko came in ninth.

And of course, at SI Swimsuit, we’re longtime fans of Nader’s sultry style! As noted above, the model has a long history with the magazine, starting with her 2019 Swim Search win. During the open casting call, Nader quickly caught the attention of fellow SI Swimsuit star Christie Brinkley, who told Page Six earlier this month that she’d “discovered” the model, joking that Nader “gives [her] full credit.”

Nader has appeared in every issue since then, landing her first cover in 2023 and joining the 2024 class of SI Swimsuit legends. Most recently, she traveled with the magazine to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the latest issue before hitting the catwalk in Miami at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, which is still streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

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