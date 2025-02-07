Shop the Daring, Cheeky Crochet Cut-Out Suit Nicole Williams English Wore in Jamaica
With a sun-drenched backdrop and a fearless sense of style, Nicole Williams English is back for her third consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature—proving she’s here to stay. The model, entrepreneur and designer has once again captivated audiences, bringing her confidence, radiance and glamour to the fold for the 2025 issue. Photographed by Yu Tsai, who also captured the 41-year-old’s feature in Mexico last year as well as her groundbreaking debut in Dominica in 2023, her third consecutive appearance is already shaping up to be one for the books.
“My biggest dream and career goal was to be a Sports Illustrated rookie — my whole entire career I waited for this moment. Over 20 years — being a swimwear model and living in New York, that was my ultimate dream; it’s a huge accomplishment,” she gushed.
This year, Williams English is embracing the Caribbean island’s vibrant culture and natural beauty and she looks absolutely beautiful in this crochet one-piece from Indah Swim. Shop her reveal suit below.
Indah Sunny One Piece, $160 (indahclothing.com)
This is a hand-crocheted rayon masterpiece with a vintage-inspired feel, woven in rich Caribbean hues. Designed with a halter-tie neckline, daring cutouts and an ultra-cheeky backside, this sultry suit is just as perfect for a beachside moment as it is paired with your favorite denim or relaxed cargos. The tie-front detail adds a flirty touch, while the curve-hugging silhouette ensures a figure-flattering fit.
Williams English posed for her first feature in Dominica while seven months pregnant, and it was truly the most stunning, ethereal, majestic series of images that earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year title. It was a super special moment as she and husband, former NFL player Larry English, had been candid about their journey with IVF and all the highs and lows it comes with.
The pair announced the news of their pregnancy in the most iconic way: on the Miami Swim Week runway in 2022. Just a year later, as an official SI Swimsuit model, she walked the same runway with her infant daughter, India Moon, on her hip—a full-circle moment that spoke to the brand’s ongoing celebration of strength, beauty and motherhood.
Today, the Canada native is the founder and designer of swimwear brand Nia Lynn. She uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her life as a model, mom and businesswoman, and is constantly inspiring followers to level up in their careers and with their personal style. Stay tuned for the full reveal of her 2025 SI Swimsuit photos—if history is any indication, they’re sure to be unforgettable.