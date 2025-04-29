Shop Ilona Maher’s Fiery Multicolored Bikini From Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot
On April 28, Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher made her return to SI Swimsuit after a digital cover feature that broke the internet. The first image of the rugby star’s 2025 campaign with the magazine was shared to Instagram, and social media raved about the 28-year-old’s comeback.
“For @ilonamaher, strength and beauty were never meant to compete… ‘I hope people see my photos and understand that strength can be so beautiful and so feminine,’” SI Swimsuit captioned the announcement. In her newest look, Maher sported a printed, multicolored bikini from TRUSSO SWIM, and we’re giving you all the details to match the superstar for summer!
BORA BORA Triangle Wrap Top, $79 and Adjustable Coverage Bottom, $74
“I feel beautiful when I look strong and powerful, when I’m wearing makeup and play on the field,” Maher told the magazine.
“I’ve [had] comments, of course, being called masculine, manly, but so many female athletes get that,” she continued. “People are intimidated by this strong powerfulness, and when you’re too strong and too powerful, people find a way to make it negative.”
And yet, Maher’s strong frame and defining muscles are exactly what fans of the model praise her for.
“The way I wish I had this as a poster in my room growing up!!!! Little girls are so lucky to have you as a role model,” a commenter declared on Instagram.
“honestly such an inspiration, Ilona helped me so much in my journey to loving my body ❤️,” another user added.
Maher made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 as the second digital cover model to grace the magazine following social media content creator Alix Earle. In a photo shoot with Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y., Maher displayed a number of powerful beachside poses. Her bronze medal from the Paris Olympics also joined the model for a few shots.
“To be this confident, she had to go through hard things,” Maher’s sister, Olivia, shared with SI Swimsuit during Ilona’s first photoshoot with the magazine. “She went years feeling shy and not beautiful.”
Today, Maher is channelling her physical strength to empower others. She credits rugby for kindling this fire.
“Rugby is the right place for many people, and I think it’s the right place for a lot of people who haven’t really found their place,” Maher shared. “It really helped me grow into who I am.”