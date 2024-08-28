SI Swimsuit Models React to Ilona Maher’s Stunning Digital Cover Feature
American rugby player and Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher is SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model. The exciting news was unveiled on Instagram this morning, and unsurprisingly, it was met with major fanfare.
“A hot new SI Swimsuit digital issue COVER MODEL has entered the villa! ✨,” the official SI Swimsuit IG account wrote. “We’re excited to introduce professional rugby player Ilona Maher, a two-time Olympian who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris #Olympics and is now making her SI Swimsuit debut as our September 2024 digital issue cover model. 💋.”
The announcement was a teaser to Maher’s official cover image reveal. Tons of fans and SI Swimsuit models alike chimed in to the comments section to share their enthusiasm over Maher’s cover girl status.
“AHHHHHH in love 🔥👏👏,” SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model Alix Earle gushed.
“BEAUTYYYYY @ilonamaher ❤️,” brand legend Hunter McGrady cheered.
“MY QUEEN,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine applauded.
“i knew this was coming & i am obsessed,” brand alumna Olivia Ponton noted.
“Omg yesss @ilonamaher!!!!” four-time SI Swimsuit star Katie Austin added.
“I can’t wait to see the photos 😍💄,” 2024 brand rookie Jena Sims said.
Maher, who has a combined 6.1 million followers and counting across Instagram and TikTok, uses her platforms to remind followers that women can be multifacited—it’s one of the many reasons she was selected to be September’s digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover star.
“Ilona [Maher] is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says of the incredible athlete. “Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”