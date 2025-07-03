Swimsuit

Nazanin Mandi Stunned in This Cocoa and Ice Blue Bikini Against the Idyllic Backdrop of Jamaica

The model and wellness advocate showed off her sculpted figure and radiant glow during her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut.

Ananya Panchal

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nazanin Mandi brought serious heat to the beaches of Jamaica for her 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie shoot—and one of her most memorable looks was a cheeky brown and blue two-piece from Bad N Bare.

Shot by photographer Yu Tsai, the model, actress and motivational speaker posed in the brand’s Belinha set in “Ice Cocoa,” a dreamy colorway that combined rich chocolate with a soft ice blue trim and just the right amount of shimmer from bespoke gold hardware.

The triangle-style top ($69.33) featured adjustable sliding cups, halter neck and back ties and tiny “Bad” and “Bare” decals that added a playful, confident edge.

The matching bottoms ($69.33) offered minimal coverage with ultra-thin straps, a flattering V-front and thong cut designed for zero tan lines and maximum attitude.

Mandi’s radiant skin and smoldering gaze made the set even more striking. She wore her hair tousled, curly and flowing, and her glam was left natural for a sun-kissed glow. From the bold styling to the barely-there silhouette, the moment was all about feeling powerful in her own skin.

“When I found out I was a 2025 rookie, I cried like a baby because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this,” Mandi wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “It’s so much deeper than a photo shoot. For me, it symbolizes an arrival, a full circle moment, and just how much we can accomplish when we truly work on our inner selves.”

A longtime fan of the magazine, Mandi said her journey to SI Swimsuit started with manifestation.

“It feels surreal. Honestly. [It was] such a dream of mine since I was 14 years old. I manifested this. I made a fake cover years and years ago. And I’m here. And I’m a rookie. Manifestation is real, is really what I’m trying to tell you. It is real.”

Best known for her work as a fashion model, actress and founder of the wellness platform You Bloome, Mandi joined a powerful class of rookies this year, as well as 10 trailblazing, young elite female athletes.

Her debut in the 2025 issue reflects not only her beauty and poise, but her years-long dedication to self-growth, mental health and body confidence.

“I just hope to really grow with the brand, with Sports Illustrated, and really become a fixture,” she shared. “Because I really believe in [the brand’s] message and what they stand for. It aligns with my message and what I say.”

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

