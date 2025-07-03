Nazanin Mandi Stunned in This Cocoa and Ice Blue Bikini Against the Idyllic Backdrop of Jamaica
Nazanin Mandi brought serious heat to the beaches of Jamaica for her 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie shoot—and one of her most memorable looks was a cheeky brown and blue two-piece from Bad N Bare.
Shot by photographer Yu Tsai, the model, actress and motivational speaker posed in the brand’s Belinha set in “Ice Cocoa,” a dreamy colorway that combined rich chocolate with a soft ice blue trim and just the right amount of shimmer from bespoke gold hardware.
The triangle-style top ($69.33) featured adjustable sliding cups, halter neck and back ties and tiny “Bad” and “Bare” decals that added a playful, confident edge.
The matching bottoms ($69.33) offered minimal coverage with ultra-thin straps, a flattering V-front and thong cut designed for zero tan lines and maximum attitude.
Mandi’s radiant skin and smoldering gaze made the set even more striking. She wore her hair tousled, curly and flowing, and her glam was left natural for a sun-kissed glow. From the bold styling to the barely-there silhouette, the moment was all about feeling powerful in her own skin.
“When I found out I was a 2025 rookie, I cried like a baby because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this,” Mandi wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “It’s so much deeper than a photo shoot. For me, it symbolizes an arrival, a full circle moment, and just how much we can accomplish when we truly work on our inner selves.”
A longtime fan of the magazine, Mandi said her journey to SI Swimsuit started with manifestation.
“It feels surreal. Honestly. [It was] such a dream of mine since I was 14 years old. I manifested this. I made a fake cover years and years ago. And I’m here. And I’m a rookie. Manifestation is real, is really what I’m trying to tell you. It is real.”
Best known for her work as a fashion model, actress and founder of the wellness platform You Bloome, Mandi joined a powerful class of rookies this year, as well as 10 trailblazing, young elite female athletes.
Her debut in the 2025 issue reflects not only her beauty and poise, but her years-long dedication to self-growth, mental health and body confidence.
“I just hope to really grow with the brand, with Sports Illustrated, and really become a fixture,” she shared. “Because I really believe in [the brand’s] message and what they stand for. It aligns with my message and what I say.”