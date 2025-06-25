Swimsuit

Nazanin Mandi Was Sensational in a Crochet Cut-Out One-Piece in Jamaica

The actress, model and entrepreneur sizzled on the shore in this espresso suit from LSPACE.

Ananya Panchal

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nazanin Mandi’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut was a dream decades in the making. The actress, model and motivational speaker traveled to the beaches of Jamaica to pose for photographer Yu Tsai, where she radiated confidence and poise in a series of bold, high-fashion swimwear looks.

As part of the 2025 rookie class, Mandi joined a powerhouse group of women known for their talent, authenticity and undeniable star power. And from the very first frame, she looked completely at home.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“It feels surreal,” she said while celebrating the launch of the magazine in New York City in May. “Such a dream of mine since I was 14 years old. I manifested this. I made a fake cover years and years ago. And I’m here. And I’m a rookie. Manifestation is real.”

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

One standout look from the 38-year-old’s shoot was the Catching Up One-Piece Swimsuit by L*Space, a $198 design that struck the perfect balance between playful and polished. The mesh, square-neck suit featured adjustable skinny straps, a tie-side body and a striking crochet panel that cut across the front of her torso. A deep espresso brown color made the look feel timeless, while the flirty cut-out silhouette and cheeky backside gave it a sultry, statement-making edge.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The California native wore it beachside under the sun, bringing major main-character energy to the tropical set. The style’s unique mix of structure and softness echoed the traits Mandi has long been celebrated for—her ability to be vulnerable, powerful and stylish all at once.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie, I cried like a baby because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have always wanted this,” she reflected on Instagram this year. And while her shoot included a range of silhouettes, from high-cut triangle bikinis to plunging monokinis, this look in particular felt like a signature.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Mandi, who has launched her own wellness platform, You Bloome, brings a deeply personal approach to everything she does. She is also the author of The Art of Gratitude: 3 Minute Morning Ritual Journal. Her message of empowerment, mental health and self-love aligned seamlessly with the ethos of SI Swimsuit.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE.
Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by LSPACE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“I just hope to really grow with the brand and really become a fixture. Because I really believe in the brand’s message and what they stand for,” she gushed. “It aligns with my message and what I say.”

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

