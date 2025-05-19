Nazanin Mandi Reveals the Powerful Story Behind Her First SI Swimsuit Shoot
Nazanin Mandi is a big believer in the power of manifestation. And it’s clear that she’s been able to pursue her biggest dreams, as her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is something she had wished to come true ever since she was a teenager.
SI Swimsuit had the pleasure of speaking with Mandi on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, where she gave us insight into her headspace while celebrating her first appearance in the magazine.
“It feels surreal,” she stated. “Honestly. [It was] such a dream of mine since I was 14 years old. I manifested this. I made a fake cover years and years ago. And I’m here. And I’m a rookie. Manifestation is real, is really what I’m trying to tell you. It is real.”
For her rookie shoot, Mandi traveled to Jamaica, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai in the most gorgeous, colorful swimsuits and beachwear.
Reeling in every aspect of such a special moment in her life, Mandi took to Instagram when her debut was announced earlier this year to deliver a powerful message on never giving up on herself or her dreams. She also recalled the moment she found out about the opportunity, a moment that affirmed to her that she was, indeed, going in the right direction.
“Proof that well over two decades of manifesting can come true. Every year around New Year’s I would create a vision board - on that vision board would always feature,” Mandi wrote in February. “A publication that is not only purely iconic but a testament to celebrating & honoring the female form in its purest state.”
“When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie I cried like a baby because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this,” she added.
Mandi shares the power of manifestation in her book, The Art of Gratitude: 3 Minute Morning Ritual Journal. The piece speaks to how manifesting the life one deserves is nothing without gratitude, as being thankful for every moment, whether good or bad, opens a world of possibilities where one can unlock their highest potential.
The life Mandi has cultivated thus far is not only a product of hard work and perseverance, but also of trusting the process. Through her patience and understanding, she ended up in SI Swimsuit. Without doubt, her accomplishments serve as a guiding post for her fans who also have big dreams.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.