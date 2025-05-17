Shop the Animal Print Bikini That Made SI Swim Cover Girl Olivia Dunne Feel Like a ‘Baddie’
Olivia Dunne’s dream came true this week when she landed the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. The retired NCAA gymnast, who recently bid farewell to her LSU teammates after five standout seasons—including a 2024 national championship—is now officially a franchise cover star.
We broke the news to the 22-year-old over Zoom last week, and she couldn’t stop expressing her excitement over the stunning cover image (and we totally agree!). Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts. She reunited with him in Portugal for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024 and brought her modeling magic to Bermuda this year for their third collaboration.
Shop the gorgeous mismatched animal print bikini Dunne wore for her iconic cover shot, from Reina Olga, below.
Hammond Top, $187 and Scrunchie Bottom, $144
The Hammond top features adjustable underwire demi cups for added lift and cleavage, crafted from luxe Italian fabric and finished with hand-poured, gold-plated seashell details made in Venice. It’s bold two-tone safari print mixes black-and-white zebra stripes with a contrasting red-and-black cup for a mismatched statement.
Paired with Reina Olga’s stunning Scrunchie bottoms, this set is all about curve-hugging comfort and cheeky flair. Inspired by the ’80s hair accessory, the Brazilian-cut bottoms feature stretchy scrunched sides and come in a striking green snake print, cut from premium Italian fabric refined over a decade for the perfect fit.
“This suit, this bikini...like, this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it, truly,” Dunne said of seeing her official cover for the first time.
As the New Jersey native steps into a new post-grad, post-collegiate chapter, she’s more confident and self-assured than ever. From launching and expanding her Livvy Fund to create NIL opportunities for fellow female athletes and growing her platforms on Instagram and TikTok, Dunne continues to redefine what’s possible for young women in sports. She’s become a beacon of empowerment in the social media era—blending athleticism, entrepreneurship and influence with purpose.
But her SI Swimsuit cover marks more than a milestone—it’s a reflection of her cultural impact and a symbol of the legacy she hopes to leave as she says goodbye to gymnastics and steps into the worlds of fashion, modeling and women’s advocacy.
“This is my third time in the issue, and I feel like my confidence over the years has grown so much from my first shoot. I feel like I’m nearly a different person, and it’s because of [the] amazing women [who] are in the issue that led the way and paved this path for me. It’s so special to be back for year three,” she gushed. “Thank you for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story and fight for what’s right.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now.