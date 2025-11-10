Swimsuit

Shop Rayna Vallandingham’s 3 Best Looks from Her SI Swimsuit Rookie Feature

Get ready for next summer by shopping the model’s summery stunners.

Diana Nosa

Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Rayna Vallandingham’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Jamaica is every bikini lover’s dream.

Bold and beautiful ensembles that only get more and more vibrant underneath the warm summer sky, fun patterns that capture the whimsy that often comes with having a blast in the heat and silhouettes that fit and flatter every body type are all dream components of a great swimsuit. Plus, set against the golden sand and ocean blue backgrounds, the following pieces make it clear why they’re must-haves in every closet.

Before you head out on your winter holiday, consider purchasing one of the incredible pieces Vallandingham sported in some of her most stunning SI Swimsuit snaps.

Where to shop Rayna Vallandingham’s Jamaica wardrobe

DEPAREL

Rayna Vallandingham is wearing a patterned bikini in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL.

Vallandingham’s two-piece is all the proof we need that striking bikinis in contrasting colors are true head-turners. The bright yellow strings combined with the light blue fabric shaped like waves brings forth a unique look that is just brilliant. It’ll be hard to go unnoticed with a statement set like this one.

Where to buy:

Rayna Vallandingham is wearing a patterned bikini on a boat in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL.

The set is available in sizes S through XL. It also comes in an array of different colors for those who want to copy Vallandingham's look but would like to sport other hues.

Lybethras

Rayna Vallandingham is wearing a patterened bikini top in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Another patterned swimsuit for the win. This suit captures the vibes of the summer and turns them into creative art. Between the bright green leaves and the pineapple drawings, there’s no denying that anyone wearing this bikini will be a tropical goddess just like Vallandingham.

Where to buy:

Rayna Vallandingham is wearing a patterned swimsuit in Jamaica
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Available in sizes XS to XL, this best-seller is one to snag as soon as possible. Customers can choose between G String or Brazilian coverage for the bottoms.

Akoia Swim

Rayna Vallandingham is wearing a crochet bikini in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim.

Crochet bikinis are timeless creations that can turn any beach into a runway, and Vallandingham is a real stunner with this ensemble. Plenty of praise is also required for the creamy white knit fabric that was masterfully woven to make this set.

Where to buy:

Rayna Vallandingham is wearing a crocheted bikini in Jamaica.
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim.

Sizes for these two pieces range from an XS to an L. One can wear it with the halter top strap taking center stage or over the shoulders. Both variations are sure to be stunning.

The countdown to winter break begins, pass the time with a much-needed bikini haul, starting with Vallandingham’s Jamaica staples.

