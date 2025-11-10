Shop Rayna Vallandingham’s 3 Best Looks from Her SI Swimsuit Rookie Feature
Rayna Vallandingham’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Jamaica is every bikini lover’s dream.
Bold and beautiful ensembles that only get more and more vibrant underneath the warm summer sky, fun patterns that capture the whimsy that often comes with having a blast in the heat and silhouettes that fit and flatter every body type are all dream components of a great swimsuit. Plus, set against the golden sand and ocean blue backgrounds, the following pieces make it clear why they’re must-haves in every closet.
Before you head out on your winter holiday, consider purchasing one of the incredible pieces Vallandingham sported in some of her most stunning SI Swimsuit snaps.
Where to shop Rayna Vallandingham’s Jamaica wardrobe
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
DEPAREL
Vallandingham’s two-piece is all the proof we need that striking bikinis in contrasting colors are true head-turners. The bright yellow strings combined with the light blue fabric shaped like waves brings forth a unique look that is just brilliant. It’ll be hard to go unnoticed with a statement set like this one.
Where to buy:
- DEPAREL Standard Knitkini in Yellowbutter (€285,00 or $329)
The set is available in sizes S through XL. It also comes in an array of different colors for those who want to copy Vallandingham's look but would like to sport other hues.
Lybethras
Another patterned swimsuit for the win. This suit captures the vibes of the summer and turns them into creative art. Between the bright green leaves and the pineapple drawings, there’s no denying that anyone wearing this bikini will be a tropical goddess just like Vallandingham.
Where to buy:
- Lybethras Micro Bikini Pineapple G String ($160)
Available in sizes XS to XL, this best-seller is one to snag as soon as possible. Customers can choose between G String or Brazilian coverage for the bottoms.
Akoia Swim
Crochet bikinis are timeless creations that can turn any beach into a runway, and Vallandingham is a real stunner with this ensemble. Plenty of praise is also required for the creamy white knit fabric that was masterfully woven to make this set.
Where to buy:
- Akoia Swim Monte Bikini Coconut ($160)
Sizes for these two pieces range from an XS to an L. One can wear it with the halter top strap taking center stage or over the shoulders. Both variations are sure to be stunning.
The countdown to winter break begins, pass the time with a much-needed bikini haul, starting with Vallandingham’s Jamaica staples.