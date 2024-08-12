Shop Sarah Nicole Landry’s Top 3 Favorite Swimwear Brands
When content creator Sarah Nicole Landry walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, we were blown away by her presence on the catwalk. And at the time, we had the opportunity to chat with Landry, a proud mom of four, about everything from her confidence tips for fellow women to connecting with her body again postpartum.
Lucky for us, the Papaya Podcast host also revealed her top three favorite swimwear brands for summer, of which you can shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks, below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Cinch Shaper One-Piece Swimsuit, $100 (knix.com)
“Knix is number one. They’re the one I wear the most,” Landry explains of her top swimwear brand. “I’ve worked with them for so many years. I actually designed a swim collection with them this year.”
In fact, Landry wore this very style on the runway during Miami Swim Week.
The Minimalist in “Fiesta Red,” $149 (londrebodywear.com)
“Londre Bodywear, they are so cool, the way that it sits on your skin,” Landry says of the sustainable company. “But also the material and the fabrics are incredible.”
This best-selling suit is a minimalist one-piece, available in several colors and prints, which features low coverage in back.
The Delphine Top, $85 and The Camille Bottoms, $75 in “Jardin” (shop437.com)
“437 is one [another one],” Landry explains. “I love the feeling of their material.”
If this suit looks familiar, it’s because 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne rocked the style in Portugal this year.