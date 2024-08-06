Shop the Red and White Polka Dot Two-Piece Berkleigh Wright Rocked in Belize
As a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, Berkleigh Wright traveled to Belize for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue, an opportunity that she revealed was “unlike anything that I could have ever imagined in my head.”
“We shot five looks this morning and they just all went so fast,” Wright continued of her time on location with photographer Derek Kettela. “I felt so comfortable and natural and beautiful and the support and love I got was incredible.”
The styling on set in San Pedro, Belize was inspired by all red everything. The trendy hue was incorporated with cherry-colored swimwear, bold and beautiful accessories and vibrant cover-ups. And while absolutely every look she donned on set was stunning, one of Wright’s bright red bikinis stands out to us as a favorite still. Polka dots are majorly trendy these days, which the former NFL cheerleader showcased while on set. Best of all? You can incorporate the look into your own wardrobe for less than $90.
Maggie Reversible Top, $44 and Loren Reversible Thong Bottom, $44 (toxicsadie.com)
Not only is this set affordable, but it’s reversible, too. So you’re really getting two suits in one! The halter style top and super cheeky thong bottoms feature a sweet red and white polka dot pattern on one side, with plain white on the other.
Whether you’re hitting the beach or pool to close out the summer, be sure to snag this SI Swimsuit-approved two-piece, which will last you for seasons to come with its versatility.