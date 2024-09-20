Shop the White One-Shoulder Swimsuit Nina Cash Wore in Portugal From This Latin-Owned Brand
For this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit issue, our fashion editors tapped Venezuelan brand Sara Cristina for multiple stunning, classy, chic and high-quality bikinis. Rookie Nina Cash, who co-won last year’s Swim Search open casting call, looked absolutely radiant in a white one from the designer label, which was founded by siblings Sara Cristina Villasmil and David De Lima.
The brand focuses on sustainability and blending timeless styles with modern art elements, and this one-shoulder ivory suit is the perfect example of just that. Its textured leaf print offers a subtle eye-catching detail that is innovative and minimalist.
Sara Cristina One-Shoulder Bikini in Ivory Palms, $245 (saracristina.us)
The set features a one-shoulder top with a clean scoop neckline and low-rise cheeky hipster bottoms. Shop more at saracristina.us.
Cash, 57, is a retired university associate dean from California, and the mom of three uses her platform to prove that age is just a number. She traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts for her feature in the 2024 magazine.
“I am encouraged to see the massive changes that SI Swimsuit has made over the past years in redefining beauty. Not only is SI Swimsuit empowering women to embrace and celebrate their uniqueness, but the brand is also showing children (who will become adults) that celebrating one’s uniqueness, is in fact, beautiful,” Cash, who is a former American Bandstand dancer, shared.