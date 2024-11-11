Shop the White Two-Piece Nelly Korda Wore for the SI Swimsuit Issue While It’s on Sale
Professional golfer Nelly Korda is one of several athletes who will appear in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 26-year-old recently traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., for her brand debut, which was captured by photographer Ben Horton.
We’ve teased a few of Korda’s on-set looks already, including a unique and stunning black single-sleeved suit and a navy blue bikini. Additionally, the athlete, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 female golfer in the world, was photographed in a gorgeous white bikini from Vitamin A while on location in the Sunshine State.
Forget the old “no white after Labor Day” trope, as this beautiful set is a year-round stunner—and best of all, it’s currently on sale. Shop the Korda-approved bikini below.
Luxe Link Triangle Bikini Top, $44 and Luxe Link Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $35 (revolve.com)
We adore the chainlink detail on the top and bottom of this Vitamin A bikini. The bralette is quite supportive, while the matching bottoms offer cheeky coverage on your backside. And if you’re looking for a different color than the white one pictured above, it also comes in pink, black and bright orange. Right now, you can snag the set for a total of $77 on Revolve’s official website, while the bikini originally retails for a total of $240.
While on set, Korda was styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth. As for glam, hairstylist Sam Leonard coaxed Bradenton, Fla., native’s blonde locks into a beachy textured look, while makeup artist Tracy Murphy opted for fresh-looking skin and a subtle coral-pink lip.
In addition to making her SI Swimsuit debut this week, Korda was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA on Monday. The athlete has claimed a total of 14 LPGA wins to date, six of which have taken place in 2024 alone. Additionally, she is only the third woman in LPGA Tour history to claim five consecutive victories, starting with the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship in January and concluding with the Chevron Championship in March. The two-time Olympian earned a gold medal during her 2020 debut in Toyko and was a member of the U.S. women’s national golf team during the 2024 Paris Olympics this past summer.
While you eagerly await Korda’s full gallery in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, take a look at her behind the scenes photo diary from her time on location here.