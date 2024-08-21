SI Swimsuit Legend Hunter McGrady Stunned in This Cocoa-Colored One-Piece in Mexico
Over her six years with SI Swimsuit, brand legend Hunter McGrady has participated in a number of different themed photo shoots while on location. Her very first, which took place in Anguilla in 2017, featured nothing but bodypaint. Meanwhile, McGrady’s photo shoot in Costa Rica two years later embraced neon swimwear, while she donned black and white suits for her 2020 feature in Bali.
While on location in Mexico for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, the 31-year-old mom of two wore timeless neutrals and trendy animal print for a color palette that we simply can’t get enough of. The trendy bikinis and cut-out one-pieces she rocked on set truly all deserve a second (and third) look.
Shop one of our favorite ethereal looks from McGrady’s cover photo shoot with Yu Tsai below.
Kingston One-Piece - Cocoa Shine, $125 (jmpthelabel.com)
This gorgeous, nude suit features a corseted front to cinch you in and fully adjustable shoulder straps for a snug fit. From the back, the suit looks like a two-piece, and we love the ruched detailing on the backside. The suit is made from 80% recycled fabric, and is available in nine different colors and patterns.
So, if you have any more beach or poolside summer adventures left on your agenda this season, be sure to snag this SI Swimsuit-approved pick to turn heads no matter where your travels take you.